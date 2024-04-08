São Paulo, April 8, 2024 - Nubank Ultravioleta, the exclusive experience for high-income Nubank customers, announces its entry into the travel segment with the pre-launch of its Global Account, in partnership with Wise Platform, Wise's market-leading global infrastructure solution for banks and large companies. Starting today, Ultravioleta customers can sign up in advance for first-hand access to the service, which will be launched in the coming weeks.

The Global Account at Nubank Ultravioleta will allow users to instantly make balance conversions from Real to dollar and euro through the Nubank app without the hassle of managing a new app or transferring money between accounts. In addition, it offers an exclusive conversion rate of 0.9%, the lowest in the segment, with a favorable exchange rate using the commercial dollar or euro, and a reduced IOF (a Brazilian tax for foreign operations) of 1.1%. This option is even more advantageous than using other means of payment outside the country, bringing savings up to 9% compared to traditional credit cards for international travel.

The debit card associated with the Global Account has coverage in more than 200 countries and territories. Ultravioleta customers have no fees for issuing the card or opening or maintaining the Global Account. For those who also like to travel with cash, the Global Account offers the convenience of two free foreign currency withdrawals per month, with no limit on the amount, from ATMs around the world, at commercial rates. Ultravioleta customers can open their accounts in just three clicks and manage their global life in a single app with Nu's well-known 24-hour service.

Another feature of the Nubank Global Account is the benefit of free internet on international trips. By subscribing to the product, Ultravioleta customers get 10GB of internet, valid for 30 days in more than 40 countries, with a virtual SIM card (eSIM) that can be activated once a year. The goal is that users don't have to worry about international roaming charges, so they arrive at their destination connected to make the most of their trip.

"The Global Account at Nubank Ultravioleta comes to meet the growing demand from high-income customers for international financial solutions that are flexible and advantageous. The travel segment is a priority for this audience and we enter it with the Ultravioleta differentials that customers already know - a product developed specifically for their needs, with a 100% integrated experience in our app, which can be used anywhere in the world, with special conditions and unique benefits, such as better conversion rates, as well as free internet included," says Nubank CEO Livia Chanes.

To get early access to the Global Account, starting today, April 8, Ultravioleta customers can now sign up in the "Ultravioleta Benefits" section of the app.