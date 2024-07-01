São Paulo, July 1, 2024 - Nubank Ultravioleta, an exclusive experience for high-income Nubank customers, is launching today (July 1) the trailer for the animation "It's Not a Monster" which addresses the theme of financial awareness in a playful and fun manner. The 6-minute short film, a Zombie production developed by Disney Advertising Sales & Partnerships, will debut on July 5 on Nubank Ultravioleta's social media, Disney channels, and cinemas.

In addition to launching the short film, Nubank Ultravioleta is inaugurating on July 6 the immersive "It's Not a Monster Experience," at JK Iguatemi Mall in São Paulo. The goal is to expand the universe of the short film beyond the screen, offering a physical space where families can learn about financial care while having fun during the school holidays.

"We want to provide unique experiences for Brazilian families to make the most of each day, and we found in the animated short an incredible tool not only to tell exciting stories but also to address important topics. That's why Nubank Ultravioleta sought the expertise of the Disney Advertising Sales & Partnerships team here in Brazil to bring the short 'It's Not a Monster' to life - in a fun and innovative way, as we always do, to talk about financial awareness. This animation was developed to allow everyone to have fun while learning in a playful and relaxed manner about the importance of financial care," says Juliana Roschel, Marketing Director at Nubank.

The animation will be promoted on Nubank Ultravioleta's social media and Disney's Pay TV channels: Star Channel, FX, Cinecanal, National Geographic, Disney Channel, and ESPN. The short film will also be shown in some cinemas in São Paulo in trailers before movies like Inside Out 2.

Check out the animation trailer here.

Exclusive experience at JK Iguatemi Mall

On July 6, Nubank Ultravioleta will inaugurate the "It's Not a Monster Experience," an experience which promises to offer visitors a complete and interactive immersion into the narrative of the short film "It's Not a Monster," providing a unique experience for families to engage with the lessons from the short film. The experience offers access to various activities, including: a screening room for the film, a claw machine, a dance game, and a photo booth. After visiting each area, participants will receive accessories to customize their own little monsters, following the theme of the short film.

Nubank Ultravioleta customers will have an exclusive day to enjoy the experience on July 6, plus a special gift on all event days. From July 7 to July 14, the space will also be open to Nubank clients, with an exclusive line for Ultravioleta clients.

When a new member arrives in a family, everything changes in the household routine in "It's Not a Monster." The newborn Lina is welcomed by her family and two curious creatures that live with them: purple monsters. Friendly creatures, they are connected to the parents and can materialize various things whenever needed, such as toys, objects, instruments, and anything else they desire. However, each time they do this, the little monsters shrink in size, only growing back after some time.

When Lina becomes a teenager, she receives an unexpected birthday present from her parents: her little purple monster. Along with it, the parents also bring an important message: taking good care of the monster is necessary, so as not to lose control. Thus, she embarks on a journey of learning - and fun - on how to make the most of her little monster and keep it healthy. However, like any learning process, mistakes are part of the journey, and she will have to deal with ups and downs to finish her journey with a happy ending.

"It's Not a Monster" is the third collaboration between Nubank Ultravioleta and Disney Advertising Sales & Partnerships Brazil, the team responsible for developing creative advertising solutions and brand strategic partnerships. In July 2023, the brand sponsored the show Cantando com Encanto in various cities across the country, offering exclusive benefits to Ultravioleta customers. Furthermore, Nubank Ultravioleta was the main sponsor of the Disney Magic Run, a marathon held in São Paulo at Ibirapuera Park in October 2023.

