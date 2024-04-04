São Paulo, April 2, 2024 - Starting today, Nu customers have a new option to find the latest fashion trends. Nubank, one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms, announces the launch of SHEIN within Nu Shopping, the company's marketplace that offers a fast and secure shopping experience. Furthermore, until April 8, Nu customers will have exclusive access to 3% cashback on all products from the brand. After this period, the unused cashback will remain available for all users.

Users can get part of their money back on any purchase on the SHEIN app or website. To benefit from this, it's very simple: the customer can simply access the Nubank app and activate the store's cashback, then follow the regular shopping process in the retailer's store. The cashback will be deposited directly into the customer's account within 90 days and can be used however the customer wants. Additionally, the cashback offered by Nu Shopping is cumulative with other brand promotions, such as coupons and coins.

In 2023 only, Nu Shopping recorded 255 million visits. With over 200 partner stores, Nubank's marketplace offers a variety of products and services from various sectors. Additionally, it's possible to complete the entire purchasing process of selected products within the Nubank marketplace conveniently and securely through NuPay, an online payment service exclusive to Nu customers, using the account balance or credit card.