São Paulo, July 24, 2024 - Nubank, the world's largest digital banking platform outside Asia, is helping to streamline the way Brazilians interact with the government's digital services. Since the partnership began in May, over 3.2 million Nubank customers have obtained a silver account on gov.br by accessing the portal via the Nu app, facilitating access to more than 4,200 digital public services, such as the Digital Traffic Card, My Digital SUS, and the INSS proof of life.

Currently, about 40,000 new Nubank customers are connected to gov.br daily, making Nu the financial institution participating in the program that generates the most user connections and, consequently, access to the silver account and its benefits. This connection not only speeds up the authentication process but also strengthens the security and reliability of the created accounts.

The partnership promotes greater efficiency in accessing digital public services, enhances security in user identification on the portal, bringing agility and ease. With the silver account, for example, it is possible to use the pre-filled Income Tax declaration option in the Federal Revenue e-CAC. Neither the gov.br platform has access to bank data, nor does Nubank receive information from people listed in federal government bodies.

To connect the accounts, the customer must simply access the link access.gov.br, choose 'Other identification options' and select 'Your bank.' When the screen opens, customers can click and select Nubank.