São Paulo, April 9, 2024 - Nubank, one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms, announced today that, with the aim of enhancing and facilitating customers' investment journey, it will consolidate all investment solutions within the Nubank app. With this move, customers will benefit from a monitoring experience, a wide range of brokerage-free investment portfolios, recommendations tailored to the investor's profile, and multiple layers of security.

The process is part of Nubank's strategy to evolve the investment experience through a single app, with a dedicated investment space separated from the rest of the banking experience to simplify portfolio selection, visualization, and monitoring. The app, which has received numerous enhancements in recent months, will continue to receive new technologies and features to meet the needs of customers.

"Over the past few months, we have expanded not only the diversity of asset offerings, but also the entire experience within our app: from product presentation to monitoring invested assets," explains Guilherme Espallargas, leader of Nubank's Investments area. "This customer-centric evolutionary process is ongoing, and we will continue to evolve to meet the needs of diverse profiles and income segments," he emphasizes.

With the new tools, customers will be able to enjoy greater control, customization, transparency, and confidence in making decisions about their investments. Among the main novelties, the following stand out:

Wide range of investments with no brokerage fee : fixed income, Tesouro Direto, real estate funds, investment funds, ETFs, and stocks, with product selection aligned with investors' profiles;

: fixed income, Tesouro Direto, real estate funds, investment funds, ETFs, and stocks, with product selection aligned with investors' profiles; Investment monitoring : evolution, profitability, and dividends of the portfolio in a single experience;

: evolution, profitability, and dividends of the portfolio in a single experience; Security: extra layers of protection both inside and outside the home with Street Mode (Modo Rua), which hides investments when the customer is not connected to a secure Wi-Fi network.

Nubank has been dedicated to developing high-quality investment solutions to meet the needs of different customer profiles. "The 40% growth among high-income investors on the app between 2022 and 2023 is a reflection of the successful work of the company in this regard," emphasizes Espallargas. In addition, the number of high-income customers, the Ultravioleta segment, increased by 100% in 2023 compared to 2022, which demonstrates the acceptance and attractiveness of the benefits offered to this segment.

As investments are incorporated into the Nubank app, some customers may become eligible for the Nubank Ultravioleta experience and will have access to a series of benefits, including:

Exclusive investment opportunities, with access to Ultravioleta funds and CBDs with higher yield rates;

Mastercard® Black Ultravioleta credit card with 1% cashback that yields 200% of the CDI and the option to exchange it for Smiles miles;

Assistance with an exclusive and specialized team;

NuTag for tolls and parking without monthly fees, issuance fees, or other charges, with direct billing to the credit card;

Digital Transaction Protection, with reimbursement of up to R$30,000 in cases of theft, robbery, or kidnapping;

Free and unlimited withdrawals at Banco24Horas ATMs;

Access to VIP lounges at airports.

One of the main concerns of investors is ensuring the security of their money. With the integration, customers' investments will benefit from all of Nubank's protection technologies. Among them are:

Modo Rua Investimento (Investment Street Mode): provides extra layers of protection for even greater security. When activated, investment balances are automatically hidden if the device is not connected to a Wi-Fi network marked as secure. To view investments outside the secure network, facial recognition will be required, providing an additional level of security.

Smart Defenses: a protection system that uses predictive models of artificial intelligence to identify atypical behavior patterns for each user profile. The system understands how each customer behaves, recognizing their habits and patterns. When a pattern is broken, the system can anticipate and block the suspicious operation.

Scam Alert: notifies the customer when a transaction is about to be made to a potentially suspicious account. This alert is based on the Central Bank (Bacen) database, as well as internal data from Nubank.

Me Roubaram (I've Been Robbed): allows the customer to inform Nubank about the incident and receive the necessary support to block their credit card and unlink their account from the device as quickly as possible.

NuInvest will continue to be Nubank's brokerage, but the app will be integrated into the Nubank app. Therefore, investment operations will occur within the dedicated investment space in the Nubank app, offering an integrated and seamless experience for the 15 million investor customers at no additional cost.

Existing Nubank account holders will have their portfolios automatically synchronized. In other words, all NuInvest investments will be automatically integrated into the Nubank app by May 7, without the need to transfer any assets.

For investors who only have access to the NuInvest app, they will need to download the Nubank app and create an account, which can be done free of charge, seamlessly, and in just a few minutes. Users will have until May 6 to complete the process because as of May 7, the NuInvest app will no longer be available for asset purchases and monitoring, only for withdrawals or transfers. Over the next few days, customers will receive communications about the migration of NuInvest to the Nubank app.

"We are very pleased to offer our customers an even more complete, integrated, and secure investment journey, especially with the Investment Street Mode," reinforces Espallargas. "This project was carefully designed to ensure that our customers can have the best possible experience by concentrating their financial needs in one place," he emphasizes.