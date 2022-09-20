Nu : Passed in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the “Articles”) - Form 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Nu Holdings Ltd.

(the "Company")

Written Resolutions of the Directors of the Company dated September 15, 2022

passed in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles")

______________________________________________________________________________

The undersigned, being all of the Directors of the Company for the time being (the "Directors"), hereby take the following actions and adopt the following resolutions.

DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS

IT IS NOTED THAT to the extent any Director has any personal interest, direct or indirect, in the matters contemplated by these resolutions which he or she is required to disclose in accordance with the Articles or in accordance with applicable law or otherwise or which might disqualify such person from approving these resolutions, such disclosure has been made and such Director may vote and act on the matters referred to herein.

DEREGISTRATION AND CONVERSION OF BDRS PROGRAM

IT IS NOTED THAT:

1. it is proposed that the Board examine, discuss and resolve on the proposal for the Company's deregistration as an foreign issuer in Brazil, before the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - "CVM") and discontinuance of its Level III Brazilian Depositary Receipt ("Level III BDRs") program ("Level III BDR Program"), which will be done pursuant to a plan for voluntary discontinuance of the Level III BDR Program, in accordance with CVM's regulations as well as regulations from the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - "B3").

IT IS RESOLVED THAT:

1. it is in the best interests of the Company to pursue the deregistration as an foreign issuer in Brazil before the CVM and and discontinuance of its Level III BDR Program;

2. any Director or Officer of the Company (collectively, the "Authorized Officers") are, and each of them hereby is, authorized and directed, in the name and on behalf of the Company, to cause to be prepared, executed and filed with the CVM and B3 the request for deregistration as a foreign issuer in Brazil, pursuant to the plan for voluntary discontinuance of the Level III BDR Program, which will involve:

a) request for deregistration as a foreign issuer in Brazil, pursuant to CVM's Resolution No. 80, dated March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 80") and CVM's Instruction No. 332, dated April 4, 2000 ("CVM Instruction 332");

a) request for discontinuance of the Level III BDRs Program, pursuant to CVM Instruction 332 and CVM Resolution 80;

b) request for registration as sponsor of a Level I Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("Level I BDRs") program ("Level I BDR Program"), which will represent the same amount of class A common shares as the Level III BDRs, meaning one-sixth (1/6) of class A common share, pursuant to CVM Instruction 332 and CVM Resolution 80;and

c) making available to holders of the Level III BDRs three options in light of the discontinuance of the Level III BDRs Program, being (i) remain as shareholder of the Company, through the receipt of class A common shares at the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), proportionately to the number of Level III BDRs held by each investor; (ii) receive proceeds from the sale of their BDRs or class A common shares underlying the Level III BDRs, depending on CVM's and B3's authorization, held by the respective investor, in a sales facility to be structured by the Company; or (iii) receive a Level I BDR in exchange for its Level III BDR.

GENERAL AUTHORISATION

IT IS RESOLVED THAT any Director or Officer of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and agree and execute any other documents on behalf of the Company as may be required in order to carry out the actions contemplated by the foregoing resolutions (including as deeds if appropriate) and generally to sign all documents as may be required in connection with the actions contemplated by the foregoing resolutions and execution and delivery by any such Director or Officer of any such documents being conclusive evidence of their and the Company's agreement to the final terms and conditions thereof.

Ratification

IT IS RESOLVED THAT, to the extent that any Director or Officer has taken any actions or signed any documents or undertakings prior to the date hereof which would have been approved if taken or signed after the date hereof, the same be and are hereby ratified, approved and confirmed.

2

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned, being all of the Directors of the Company for the time being, has executed these resolutions in writing on the date indicated above.

________________________ ___________________________ David Vélez Osorno Anita Mary Sands ________________________ ___________________________ Daniel Krepel Goldberg Douglas Mauro Leone ________________________ ___________________________ Jacqueline Dawn Reses Luis Alberto Moreno Mejía ________________________ ___________________________ Muhtar Ahmet Kent Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres

Nu Holdings Ltd. By: /s/ Guilherme Lago Guilherme Lago

Chief Financial Officer

Date: September 20, 2022