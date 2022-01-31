Nu : Reunião da Administração

Nu Holdings Ltd.
("Companhia")
Resolução Escrita dos Conselheiros da Companhia datada de 31 de janeiro de 2022
realizada de acordo com o Artigo de Associação da Companhia ("Artigo")
Os abaixo assinados, sendo por enquanto todos os Conselheiros da Companhia (os "Conselheiros"), tomam as seguintes ações e adotam as seguintes resoluções:
DIVULGAÇÃO DE INTERESSES
NOTIFICA-SE que, na medida em que qualquer Conselheiro tenha qualquer interesse pessoal, direto ou indireto, nas matérias contempladas por esta resolução que seja obrigado a divulgar em conformidade com os Artigos ou de acordo com a lei aplicável ou de outra forma, ou que possa desqualificar essa pessoa da aprovação desta resolução, tal divulgação tenha sido feita e tal Conselheiro possa votar e agir sobre as matérias aqui referidas.
ALTERAÇÕES DOS DIRETORES
NOTIFICA-SE que, nos termos de uma carta de renúncia datada de 28 de janeiro de 2021 de Renee Grace Mauldin Atwood à Companhia, Renee Grace Mauldin Atwood renunciou ao cargo de Diretora da Companhia com efeitos a partir da data da carta de renúncia.
NOTIFICA-SE AINDA que é proposto que Vitor Guarino Olivier assuma o papel de Chief People Officer em substituição a Renee Grace Mauldin Atwood.
ESTÁ RESOLVIDO QUE:
-
A renúncia nos termos da carta de renúncia é e está reconhecida e aprovada pelos presentes.
-
É reconhecida e aprovada a nomeação de Vitor Guarino Olivier para o cargo de Chief People Officer.
-
São reconhecidos e aprovados como Diretores da Companhia e as suas funções, tal como a seguir indicado, com efeitos a partir da data da presente ata:
|
Nome
|
Cargo
|
David Vélez Osorno
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Guilherme Marques do Lago
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira
|
Co-Founder & Brazil CEO
1
|
Youssef Lahrech
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
Jagpreet Singh Duggal
|
Chief Product Officer
|
Henrique Camossa Saldanha Fragelli
|
Chief Risk Officer
|
Matt Swann
|
Chief Technology Officer
|
Vitor Guarino Olivier
|
Chief People Officer
4. O Secretário da Companhia é e está autorizado e instruído a atualizar o Registo de Diretores da Companhia para refletir a renúncia e as mudanças no papel de Vitor Guarino Olivier.
AUTORIZAÇÃO GERAL
Fica RESOLVIDO que qualquer Conselheiro da Companhia é e está autorizado a realizar todos os atos e temas e a concordar e executar quaisquer outros documentos em nome da Companhia que possam ser necessários para dar andamento as ações contempladas pelas resoluções anteriores (incluindo como atos, se apropriado) e, em geral, a assinar todos os documentos que possam ser necessários em conexão com as ações contempladas pelas resoluções anteriores e a execução e entrega por qualquer um desses conselheiros de quaisquer desses documentos como prova concludente do seu acordo e do acordo da Companhia com os termos e condições finais dos mesmos.
RATIFICAÇÃO
Fica RESOLVIDO que, na medida em que qualquer conselheiro tenha tomado quaisquer medidas ou assinado quaisquer documentos ou compromissos antes da data aqui referida que teriam sido aprovados se tivessem sido tomados ou assinados após a data aqui referida, os mesmos são e estão ratificados, aprovados e confirmados pela presente.
[Restante da página intencionalmente deixado em branco]
2
EM TESTEMUNHO DO QUE, cada um dos abaixo assinados, sendo por enquanto todos os conselheiros da Companhia, executaram esta resolução por escrito na data indicada acima. Esta resolução pode ser executada em contrapartida e cada contrapartida será considerada como um original e quais as contrapartes que, consideradas em conjunto, constituirão um único e mesmo instrumento.
|
____________________________
|
_____________________________
|
David Vélez Osorno
|
Anita Mary Sands
|
____________________________
|
_____________________________
|
Daniel Krepel Goldberg
|
Douglas Mauro Leone
|
____________________________
|
_____________________________
|
Jacqueline Dawn Reses
|
Larissa de Macedo Machado
|
____________________________
|
_____________________________
|
Luis Alberto Moreno Mejia
|
Muhtar Ahmet Kent
____________________________
Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres
Nu Holdings Ltd.
(the "Company")
Written Resolutions of the Directors of the Company dated on January 31, 2022
passed in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the
"Articles")
The undersigned, being the all of the Directors of the Company for the time being (the "Directors"), hereby take the following actions and adopt the following resolutions:
DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS
IT IS NOTED THAT to the extent any Director has any personal interest, direct or indirect, in the matters contemplated by these resolutions which he or she is required to disclose in accordance with the Articles or in accordance with applicable law or otherwise or which might disqualify such person from approving these resolutions, such disclosure has been made and such Director may vote and act on the matters referred to herein.
CHANGES TO OFFICERS
IT IS NOTED THAT pursuant to a resignation letter dated January 28, 2021 from Renee Grace Mauldin Atwood to the Company, Renee Grace Mauldin Atwood resigned as Officer of the Company with effect from the date of the resignation letter.
IT IS FURTHER NOTED THAT it is proposed that Vitor Guarino Olivier assumes the role of Chief People Officer in replacement of Renee Grace Mauldin Atwood.
IT IS RESOLVED THAT:
-
The resignation on the terms of the resignation letter be and are hereby acknowledged and approved.
-
The appointment of Vitor Guarino Olivier for the role of Chief People Officer is hereby acknowledged and approved.
-
The Officers of the Company and their roles, as set out below, is hereby acknowledged and approved, with effect from the date hereof:
|
Name
|
Title
|
|
|
David Vélez Osorno
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Guilherme Marques do Lago
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira
|
Co-Founder & Brazil CEO
|
Youssef Lahrech
|
Chief Operating Officer
1
|
Jagpreet Singh Duggal
|
Chief Product Officer
|
Henrique Camossa Saldanha Fragelli
|
Chief Risk Officer
|
Matt Swann
|
Chief Technology Officer
|
Vitor Guarino Olivier
|
Chief People Officer
4. The Secretary of the Company be and is hereby authorized and instructed to update the Register of Directors and Officers of the Company to reflect the resignation and the changes in the role of Victor Guarino Olivier.
GENERAL AUTHORISATION
IT IS RESOLVED THAT any Director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and agree and execute any other documents on behalf of the Company as may be required in order to carry out the actions contemplated by the foregoing resolutions (including as deeds if appropriate) and generally to sign all documents as may be required in connection with the actions contemplated by the foregoing resolutions and execution and delivery by any such Director of any such documents being conclusive evidence of their and the Company's agreement to the final terms and conditions thereof.
RATIFICATION
IT IS RESOLVED THAT, to the extent that any Director has taken any actions or signed any documents or undertakings prior to the date hereof which would have been approved if taken or signed after the date hereof, the same be and are hereby ratified, approved and confirmed.
[Remainder of page intentionally left blank]
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.