Nu : Reunião da Administração

Fica RESOLVIDO que qualquer Conselheiro da Companhia é e está autorizado a realizar todos os atos e temas e a concordar e executar quaisquer outros documentos em nome da Companhia que possam ser necessários para dar andamento as ações contempladas pelas resoluções anteriores (incluindo como atos, se apropriado) e, em geral, a assinar todos os documentos que possam ser necessários em conexão com as ações contempladas pelas resoluções anteriores e a execução e entrega por qualquer um desses conselheiros de quaisquer desses documentos como prova concludente do seu acordo e do acordo da Companhia com os termos e condições finais dos mesmos.

Nu Holdings Ltd.

(the "Company")

Written Resolutions of the Directors of the Company dated on January 31, 2022

passed in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the

"Articles")

The undersigned, being the all of the Directors of the Company for the time being (the "Directors"), hereby take the following actions and adopt the following resolutions:

DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS

IT IS NOTED THAT to the extent any Director has any personal interest, direct or indirect, in the matters contemplated by these resolutions which he or she is required to disclose in accordance with the Articles or in accordance with applicable law or otherwise or which might disqualify such person from approving these resolutions, such disclosure has been made and such Director may vote and act on the matters referred to herein.

CHANGES TO OFFICERS

IT IS NOTED THAT pursuant to a resignation letter dated January 28, 2021 from Renee Grace Mauldin Atwood to the Company, Renee Grace Mauldin Atwood resigned as Officer of the Company with effect from the date of the resignation letter.

IT IS FURTHER NOTED THAT it is proposed that Vitor Guarino Olivier assumes the role of Chief People Officer in replacement of Renee Grace Mauldin Atwood.

IT IS RESOLVED THAT:

The resignation on the terms of the resignation letter be and are hereby acknowledged and approved. The appointment of Vitor Guarino Olivier for the role of Chief People Officer is hereby acknowledged and approved. The Officers of the Company and their roles, as set out below, is hereby acknowledged and approved, with effect from the date hereof :

Name Title David Vélez Osorno Chief Executive Officer Guilherme Marques do Lago Chief Financial Officer Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira Co-Founder & Brazil CEO Youssef Lahrech Chief Operating Officer

