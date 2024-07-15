São Paulo, July 15, 2024 - Nubank, the world's largest digital banking platform outside of Asia, and Amazon Brazil are offering a series of benefits during Amazon Prime Day, an exclusive event for Prime members. From July 16 to 21, Nu customers who make purchases through Nu Shopping will receive an additional cashback of up to 10% of the value of their purchases, with highlights across categories such as Cell Phones and Smartphones, Kitchen and Home Appliances, and Beauty and Personal Care products.

"We are very excited to offer our customers even more advantageous deals this Amazon Prime Day, one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year. The integration with Nu Shopping enables users to shop online securely, with the bonus of attractive cashback across various categories. Our goal is to continually provide significant benefits, reinforcing our commitment to offering the best experience for people," says Claudia Alva, director of Nu Shopping.

To take advantage of these benefits, customers simply need to start the purchase process through the Nu app and follow the instructions to activate the offer. The cashback will be credited directly to the customer's Nubank account, allowing the user to utilize the money as they prefer. In addition, Ultravioleta customers receive an additional 1% cashback that yields 200% of the CDI.

Period: from July 16 to 21.

Exclusive Cashback: up to 10% cashback is available on purchases made through Nu Shopping, depending on the product category.

Prime Members: Exclusive offers are available only on the Amazon website or app for Prime members. However, the cashback benefit from Nu Shopping can be enjoyed by all Nubank customers who are shopping through the Shopping tab in the Nu app.

All offers and cashback options can be accessed directly through the Shopping tab in the Nu app.