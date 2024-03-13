São Paulo, March 13, 2024 - Two years after its launch, Nubank's marketplace has reached another historic milestone: 255 million visits in 2023. With the mission of putting its nearly 94 million customers and their needs at the center of everything it does, Nubank provides a secure, convenient, and advantageous online shopping experience within its app, especially on the eve of Consumer Day, celebrated on March 15.

Among the top-selling products in the Nu app in the last 90 days are appliances, smartphones, kitchen utensils, Smart TVs, and beauty and personal care products. There is a notable increase in searches for technological products such as "TV," "Air conditioner," and "Notebook," reflecting the main consumer trends in Brazil.

Nubank has always bet on ease of use, which is increasingly reflected in the Shopping do Nu for Consumer Week. Gift cards and thousands of items are available in just a few clicks, without leaving the app. In addition to discounts and competitive prices, when buying directly in the Nu app during Consumer Week, the customer will also receive 8% cashback and can pay for any purchase in up to 10 installments without interest or up to 24 installments with interest. It is also possible to enjoy up to 80% off and earn up to 18% cashback at more than 200 partner stores by activating the benefit. The cashback becomes available inthe customer's account within 90 days, to use as they wish.

During Consumer Week, NuPay, Nubank's digital payment method, offers an even more secure online shopping experience, as the platform eliminates the need to share credit card data with the merchant. NuPay allows payment with credit or directly from the account balance. Depending on the merchant, there may be additional advantages such as discounts, different installments, and the possibility of an additional limit for purchases without consuming the card's limit. Currently, more than 130 stores accept NuPay as a payment method, including Uber, iFood, Reserva, Samsung, and Consul, among others.

One of the highlights of the event is the partnership with KaBuM!. During Consumer Week, when paying with NuPay, KaBuM! offers a 5% discount on products sold and delivered by them, as well as 1.5% cashback on the entire website when activated through Nubank Shopping.