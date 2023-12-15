Sao Paulo, December 15, 2023 - Nubank, one of the largest digital financial services platforms in the world, celebrates the two-year milestone of its IPO. The company, which went public on the NYSE on December 9, 2021, has grown significantly during this period - since then, Nu's quarterly revenue has surpassed $2 billion (3Q2023), a four-fold growth since going public.

With the IPO, Nubank raised $2.3 billion and less than a year later, recorded its first breakeven at the holding level, while the customer base grew by nearly 40 million since December 2021, currently reaching over 90 million people in Latin America. And the net profit in the last quarter was $303 million, surpassing the market's estimate for the entire year of 2023 in January.

In just two years, Nubank has added 65 products and features in the app - 40 of them just in 2023 so far. "Our true differentiator has always been our culture. Our values were written at the time of the company's founding, and the first one is that we want our customers to love us passionately. There are companies that grow to gain a reputation and charge more from their customers, we grow to continue charging less," says David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank.