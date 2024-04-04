São Paulo, April 04, 2024 - As another reinforcement for the security of its customers, Nubank, one of the largest digital financial services platforms in the world, announces today the launch of Verified Call: a new tool for over 90 million people who use the app in Brazil. Gradually available to the entire user base in the country in the coming weeks, the update allows users to check on t



"At Nubank, the security of our customers is our top priority, and we are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our protection measures. This new feature provides users with a real-time resource to be more protected against a scam that has unfortunately become very common in Brazil. The innovation reinforces our commitment to use technology to combat and prevent new threats, in a quick and easy-to-use manner," said Fabiola Marchiori, VP of Engineering and General Manager of Fraud Prevention at Nubank.

How does it work?

When receiving a call, the customer can open the Nubank app to view an alert on the home screen and confirm that the call is legitimate. It is important to note that the feature is activated for calls initiated by the company itself or its accredited partners - it does not apply when the contact is made proactively by the customer. Additionally, calls are only identified in the app from the moment the customer answers the call made by Nubank.



Another protection layer

Verified Call is presented as an additional layer of security in the app, along with other products and functions such as Modo Rua and Hub de Segurança. Another recent announcement was Alô Protegido: the feature, initially launched for Android users who enable it in the app, helps to prevent scams that can occur through phone calls by blocking suspicious calls from fake call centers.

The initiative is part of a comprehensive awareness campaign against the so-called "Fake Call Center Scam". Nubank has been investing in products, services, and mass communications to ensure that customers have the safest possible experience within the app. Additionally, the company emphasizes through all its channels that Nu never requests people to download apps, provide personal information, or change passwords during phone calls. In case of any suspicion, the best course of action is to hang up the call and contact the company directly through official customer service channels.