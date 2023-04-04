Advanced search
    NU   KYG6683N1034

NU HOLDINGS LTD.

(NU)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31:10 2023-04-04 am EDT
4.505 USD   -0.33%
Nu : Written Resolutions of the Directors of the Company dated on March 29, 2023 passed in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles") - Form 6-K
PU
03/28Nu : Written Resolutions of the Directors of the Company dated on December 12th, 2022 passed in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the “Articles”) - Form 6-K
PU
03/28Nu Holdings Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
Nu : Written Resolutions of the Directors of the Company dated on March 29, 2023 passed in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the “Articles”) - Form 6-K

04/04/2023 | 10:58am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of April, 2023

Commission File Number 001-41129

Nu Holdings Ltd.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nu Holdings Ltd.

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Campbells Corporate Services Limited, Floor 4, Willow House, Cricket Square, KY1-9010 Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

+1 345 949 2648

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F (X) Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

YesNo (X)

Nu Holdings Ltd.

(the "Company")

Written Resolutions of the Directors of the Company dated on March 29, 2023 passed in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles")

The undersigned, being the all of the Directors of the Company for the time being (the "Directors"), hereby take the following actions and adopt the following resolutions:

DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS

IT IS NOTED THAT to the extent any Director has any personal interest, direct or indirect, in the matters contemplated by these resolutions which he or she is required to disclose in accordance with the Articles or in accordance with applicable law or otherwise or which might disqualify such person from approving these resolutions, such disclosure has been made and such Director may vote and act on the matters referred to herein.

APPOINTMENT OF NEW ROLE

IT IS NOTED THAT

1. it is proposed that Vitor Guarino Olivier assumes, in addition to his current role as Chief Technology Officer, the role of Head of Global Platforms.

IT IS RESOLVED THAT:

  1. The appointment of Vitor Guarino Olivier for the new role of Head of Global Platforms, in addition to his current role as Chief Technology Officer, is hereby acknowledged and approved, with effects by the date herein.
  1. The Officers of the Company and their roles, as set out below, is hereby acknowledged and approved, with effect from the date hereof:
Name Title
David Vélez Osorno Chief Executive Officer
Youssef Lahrech President and Chief Operating Officer
Alexis Ceballos-Encarnacion Chief Corporate Development Officer
Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira Chief Growth Officer
Guilherme Marques do Lago Chief Financial Officer
Henrique Camossa Saldanha Fragelli Chief Risk Officer
Jagpreet Singh Duggal Chief Product Officer
Marco Antônio Martins de Araújo Filho Chief Legal Officer
Suzana Kubric Vice President of People and Culture
Vitor Guarino Olivier Chief Technology Officer and Head of Global Platforms
3. Campbells Corporate Services Limited be and is hereby instructed to make the appropriate entries in the Register of Officers and to attend to the necessary filings with the Registrar of Companies to reflect the new role of Victor Guarino Olivier.
  1. Subject to applicable consents, waivers and/or approvals being duly obtained, including for the avoidance of doubt, approval of the Board for those matters as set out in article 22 of the Twelfth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Board Matters") and approval of a majority of the Class B Ordinary Shares as set out in the article 22.3 of the Twelfth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Class B Matters"), the Board approve and authorise the following persons to execute, approve and act by any and all documents for and on behalf of the Company as he/they may deem appropriate, expedient or necessary in the interest of the Company:

(i) Mr. Velez Osorno (acting singly, the "Sole Signing Officer"); and

(ii) any Officer (acting jointly, the "Joint Signing Officers").

5. Provided that (i) at no time shall the Joint Signing Officers have authority to execute documents for and on behalf of the Company in connection with the matters specified in Schedule 1 (the "Specific Matters"); and (ii) if at any time the Board Matters are removed from the Articles, only the Sole Signing Officer shall have authority to execute documents for and on behalf of the Company in connection with the Specific Matters (together, the "Delegation Conditions").
6. Subject to applicable consents, waivers and/or approvals being duly obtained, including approval of the Board for any Board Matter and of the Class B holders for any Class B Matter, the Sole Signing Officer or the Joint Signing Officers be and are hereby authorised to execute, approve, act, and make changes to, any and all documents for and on behalf of the Company as he/they may in his opinion or their collective opinion (as applicable) deem appropriate, expedient or necessary in the interest of the Company, and the signature of that person or persons (as applicable) on any such document will be sufficient evidence for all purposes of the approval by the Sole Signing Officer or the Joint Signing Officers (as applicable) of any such document and the final terms thereof on behalf of the Company, subject to the Delegation Conditions
7. Any Director or Officer of the Company (collectively, the "Authorized Officers") be and is hereby authorised to execute and approve the Documents, subject to any amendments that the Authorized Officers feel are necessary and the signature of one of the Authorized Officers being evidence it is in final approved form;
8. The Authorized Officers are, and each of them individually is, hereby authorized and directed to take or cause to be taken all such further actions, and to execute and approve (as a deed, where applicable) and deliver or cause to be delivered all such further instruments, agreements, documents and certificates in the name and on behalf of the Company and to incur all such fees and expenses, all as in their judgment is deemed necessary or advisable to carry into effect the foregoing resolutions and all matters contemplated thereby or ancillary thereto, and that the actions of any officer of the Company authorized by the foregoing resolutions or which would have been authorized by the foregoing resolutions except that such actions were taken or such agreements or documents executed prior to the adoption of such resolution be, and they hereby are, ratified, confirmed, approved and adopted as actions of the Company.
9. Any Authorized Officers be and is hereby authorised to execute and approve the Documents, subject to any amendments that the Authorized Officers feel are necessary and the signature of one of the Authorized Officers being evidence it is in final approved form.
10. Any Authorised Officer be and is hereby authorised to agree and approve the form and contents of any Services Agreements, provided that no New Officer shall agree and approve the form of contents of a Services Agreement to be entered into by himself / herself.

GENERAL AUTHORISATION

IT IS RESOLVED THAT any Director or Officer of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and agree and execute any other documents on behalf of the Company as may be required in order to carry out the actions contemplated by the foregoing resolutions (including as deeds if appropriate) and generally to sign all documents as may be required in connection with the actions contemplated by the foregoing resolutions and execution and delivery by any such Director or Officer of any such documents being conclusive evidence of their and the Company's agreement to the final terms and conditions thereof.

RATIFICATION

IT IS RESOLVED THAT, to the extent that any Director or Officer has taken any actions or signed any documents or undertakings prior to the date hereof which would have been approved if taken or signed after the date hereof, the same be and are hereby ratified, approved and confirmed.

[Remainder of page intentionally left blank]

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned, being all of the Directors of the Company for the time being, has executed these resolutions in writing on the date indicated above. These resolutions may be executed in counterpart and each counterpart shall be deemed to be an original and which counterparts when taken together shall constitute one and the same instrument.

David Vélez Osorno

Anita Mary Sands

Daniel Krepel Goldberg

David Alexandre Marcus

Douglas Mauro Leone

Jacqueline Dawn Reses

Luis Alberto Moreno Mejía

Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres

Thuan Quang Pham

Schedule 1 - Specific Matters

Documents for and on behalf of the Company with respect to the following matters:

  1. the purchase or acquisition of any realty;
  2. any joint ventures or strategic alliances with third parties;
  3. the purchase, sale, assignment or transfer of an interest in any subsidiary of the Company;
  4. any related party transactions;
  5. the granting of any loans to any person or entity, except in the ordinary course of its business;
  6. financing or indebtedness involving amounts exceeding US$10,000,000.00, and not contemplated in the annual budget of the Company;
  7. the commencement of judicial, arbitration, or administrative proceeding in excess of US$2,000,000.00;
  8. the sale, lease, or disposition of assets by the Company outside the normal course of business, exceeding US$5,000,000.00 and not contemplated in the annual budget of the Company; and
  9. any commercial agreement outside the normal course of business, exceeding US$5,000,000.00 and not contemplated in the annual budget of the Company.

_________________________________________________________________________

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Nu Holdings Ltd.
By: /s/ Jorg Friedemann
Jorg Friedemann
Investor Relations Officer

Date: April 04, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nu Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 14:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
