Sao Paulo, March 26, 2024 - In November 2023, Nubank started offering the option to purchase Gift Cards within Nu Shopping, giving more than 87 million customers in Brazil the opportunity to choose from over 50 partner stores that offer the product. Since then, the offering has stood out as a practical and hassle-free option for gifting friends and family or for personal use, rreaching the milestone of 250,000 users who have already purchased the product. Information released in the Global Gift Card Market Report - Global Gift Card Survey at the end of 2022 states that, by 2024, it is projected that over $221 billion (in total) will be spent on Gift Cards worldwide.

According to a survey by Nubank, since the launch of the Gift Cards in the app, there has been a 62% increase in the number of users and a 52% growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV). The main brands chosen by customers, in order of preference, include names such as PlayStation, Google Play, iFood, Uber, and Xbox, which offer exclusive discounts.

In just two years after its launch Nu Shopping recorded 255 million visits only in 2024. With more than 150 partner stores, the best-selling products in the Nu app in the past 90 days include home appliances, smartphones, kitchen utensils, Smart TVs, and beauty/personal care products. There has been a significant increase in searches for technological products such as "TV", "Air conditioning", and "Notebook", reflecting the main consumption trends of Brazilians.

Nu Shopping offers a fast and convenient shopping experience without the need to leave the Nubank app. With just a few clicks, customers can purchase products and services from a wide range of segments. Payment can be made conveniently and securely through NuPay, using the available account balance, or credit card.