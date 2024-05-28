São Paulo, May 27, 2024 - Nubank, the world's largest digital banking platform outside of Asia, is launching a new marketing campaign created by the agency Wieden + Kennedy SP to promote its product portfolio developed with the "Jeito Nu" ("Nu Way"). This means being transparent, innovative, simple, and intuitive. With the concept "Nubank. N Possibilities", the company reinforces its commitment to simplifying customers' financial lives while giving them more free time to enjoy leisure moments.

"At Nubank, our mission has always been to remove complexity from people's financial lives. With this new campaign, we want to reinforce that message, showing that we are present in various key moments of our customers' lives, offering products and solutions that reflect the simplicity and innovation of the brand. What's more special about it is that everything is done the 'Nu Way,' which our customers already know and trust - transparent, simple, and personalized. This communication reinforces our commitment to the user experience and showcases how we always strive to evolve to meet their needs," says Juliana Roschel, Marketing Director at Nubank.

Creatively and humorously, Nubank demonstrates how its products fit into people's lives. The campaign kicks off this Monday (27) during Jornal Nacional on TV Globo and features a 360 strategy with content creators and content developed for all the brand's channels. It highlights that, from loans to investments, Nubank offers N (unlimited) Possibilities.

"The word that defines how Nubank thinks about its products and services is inventiveness. A word that, let's agree, doesn't have great appeal for use in communication. But inside Nubank, there was another term to talk about this inventiveness: the Jeito Nu (Nu Way). In this campaign, we introduce this Nu Way to people. It's why Nubank reinvents everything involving your financial life and finds a way around all problems connected to it. Nubank doesn't have a solution for all life's hassles yet. It's a humorous campaign that brings situations with which every Brazilian will identify," highlights João Caetano Brasil, Group Creative Director at Wieden+Kennedy São Paulo.

By showcasing products and services, like Nu Limite Garantido, the famous Money Boxes (Caixinhas), and the Payment Assistant, the brand wants to show how customers can use each tool in their daily lives, and all in one place: the Nubank app. Moreover, the campaign emphasizes the transparency, simplicity, and practicality of Nu's products and services, allowing people to go about their daily lives while Nubank takes care of the rest.