Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nu Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NU   KYG6683N1034

NU HOLDINGS LTD.

(NU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:14:41 2023-03-06 pm EST
4.965 USD   +6.09%
10:03aNubank Appoints David Marcus to Board of Directors
BU
03/01Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Nu Holdings to $8 From $9, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/14Nu Holdings Posts Higher Q4 Earnings, Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nubank Names David Marcus to Board of Directors

03/06/2023 | 12:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Nu Holdings Ltd. said Monday it has appointed former president of PayPal David Marcus to the online banking company's board of directors.

Nu Holdings operates under the name Nubank in Brazil.

Mr. Marcus is Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of software company Lightspark and previously led all payments and crypto efforts at Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc., Nubank said.

Mr. Marcus's experience with financial systems and consumer technology gives him unique perspectives on both areas and will help Nubank expand into new markets and segments, said Nu CEO David Velez.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1233ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.08% 5.5225 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.76% 186.7099 Delayed Quote.53.94%
NU HOLDINGS LTD. 5.34% 4.937 Delayed Quote.14.99%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.64% 76.8 Delayed Quote.7.12%
All news about NU HOLDINGS LTD.
10:03aNubank Appoints David Marcus to Board of Directors
BU
03/01Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Nu Holdings to $8 From $9, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/14Nu Holdings Posts Higher Q4 Earnings, Revenue
MT
02/14Transcript : Nu Holdings Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
02/14CORRECTING - Nu Holdings Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Resul..
BU
02/14Buffett-backed Nubank's quarterly profit surges amid robust customer demand
RE
02/14Nu : 08 Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss 09 Consolidated Statements of Comprehens..
PU
02/14Nu Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/09KeyBanc Adjusts Nu Holdings' Price Target to $6 From $5, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
01/26Nu Holdings Announces Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NU HOLDINGS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 650 M - -
Net income 2023 355 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 63,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21 972 M 21 972 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart NU HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nu Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NU HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 4,68 $
Average target price 7,02 $
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Vélez Osorno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Youssef Lahrech President & Chief Operating Officer
Guilherme Marques do Lago Chief Financial Officer
Vitor Guarino Olivier Chief Technology Officer
Douglas Mauro Leone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NU HOLDINGS LTD.14.99%21 972
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%422 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.14%273 411
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%215 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%177 743
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 234