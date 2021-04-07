Grōv Technologies : and Hunter Ridge Dairy to Build Ten Olympus Tower Farms As Part of the New Grōv-Hunter Ridge Indoor Feed Production Center in Northeastern Colorado

VINEYARD, Utah, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grōv Technologies today signed definitive agreements with Colorado-based Hunter Ridge Dairy to build ten Grōv Olympus Tower Farms as part of the new Grōv-Hunter Ridge feed center, a controlled environment feed production facility designed to advance sustainable dairy production. The ten Olympus towers will produce 60,000 lbs. of fresh Grōv HDN Superfeed sprouted grain per day, year-round. As configured, the new feed center to be constructed on approximately one-third of an acre, will produce the equivalent of 350 to 500 acres of field grown fodder using less than five percent of the water.

AJ De Jager, who will be joining Grōv Technologies as a senior advisor, is a fourth-generation dairyman from Central California. De Jager established the Hunter Ridge Dairy in Ault, Colorado seven years ago and now manages over 4,000 milking cows. The Hunter Ridge Dairy is one of 74 dairies in Weld County, which has become the 17th largest dairy region in the U.S. with over 70,000 dairy cows. The high plains of Colorado offer an ideal climate for dairy farms, but they face growing threats from changing climates and rising costs of land and water due to population growth.

"Installing the Olympus Tower Farm is just one of many steps I'm taking to improve the predictability and sustainability of our farm," said AJ De Jager. "Several weeks ago, Colorado was hit with one of the most severe storms in history, with over 30 inches of snow and 60 mph winds. We are also one of the highest hail-storm regions in the county which can wipe out our field grown feed in one storm. Having indoor, fresh and sustainable feed will help mitigate these disruptions as climates continue to change in North America and around the world."

The new Grōv-Hunter Ridge feed center will give local dairy operators first-hand knowledge of the impact Grōv's technologies can have on advancing towards the industry's goal of becoming Net-Zero carbon emitters by 2050.

"AJ is a dairy innovator and we are thrilled to have him join the Grōv team as an advisor. He will bring us a wealth of experience and expertise as we continue to develop industry changing technologies that will improve animal health, raise production, produce higher quality dairy products and increase profits for operators," said Steve Lindsley, President of Grōv Technologies.

Since the debut of Olympus Tower last year, we have seen an increased demand and the Grōv-Hunter Ridge facility is the first of many to come this year."

The engineering and permitting processes have started with groundbreaking and construction to begin this spring. Completion is anticipated sometime early fall this year.

About Grōv Technologies, LLC

Grōv Technologies is pioneering the next generation of agricultural technology and proprietary science to help meet the demands of global food security. The company is developing enterprise-scale, automated controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems to grow high-density nutrient animal feed, fresh produce and other crops using significantly less water and resources than traditional farming. These systems utilize patented low-heat LED technology, robotic seed-to-harvest systems and scientifically proven indoor growing protocols. Grōv is a wholly owned by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS), which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific.

