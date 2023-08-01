Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Balance Sheet Data

Q2 2021 to Q2 2023

In thousands of US$

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

ASSETS

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

Current assets

Cash & cash equivalents

354,759.0

282,412.0

339,593.0

302,216.0

363,923.0

294,136.0

264,725.0

229,941.0

235,554.0

Current investments

24,499.0

19,190.0

15,221.0

15,313.0

17,877.0

13,868.0

13,784.0

16,774.0

16,772.0

Accounts receivable

64,701.0

52,441.0

41,299.0

52,171.0

43,694.0

47,991.0

47,360.0

60,008.0

67,166.0

Inventory

390,977.0

415,203.0

399,931.0

381,585.0

354,211.0

327,481.0

346,183.0

366,537.0

372,250.0

Other current assets

126,586.0

121,626.0

76,906.0

97,923.0

103,188.0

94,366.0

87,816.0

100,302.0

100,833.0

Total current assets

961,522.0

890,872.0

872,950.0

849,208.0

882,893.0

777,842.0

759,868.0

773,562.0

792,575.0

Fixed Assets (net)

474,167.0

464,049.0

453,674.0

448,822.0

443,036.0

433,367.0

444,806.0

437,986.0

430,328.0

Right of Use Assets (net)

136,738.0

128,887.0

120,973.0

132,949.0

118,413.0

105,103.0

98,734.0

98,683.0

94,707.0

Goodwill & other intangible assets

314,537.0

304,079.0

283,423.0

281,306.0

279,097.0

275,175.0

273,133.0

271,143.0

342,088.0

Other assets (long term)

163,016.0

186,522.0

175,460.0

179,964.0

177,462.0

171,685.0

244,429.0

243,271.0

234,078.0

Total assets

2,049,980.0

1,974,409.0

1,906,480.0

1,892,249.0

1,900,901.0

1,763,172.0

1,820,970.0

1,824,645.0

1,893,776.0

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

60,632.0

52,023.0

49,993.0

40,719.0

55,013.0

41,620.0

53,963.0

49,494.0

49,529.0

Accrued expenses

403,165.0

378,573.0

372,201.0

343,737.0

289,130.0

281,418.0

280,280.0

275,774.0

255,510.0

Current portion of long-term debt

152,500.0

110,000.0

107,500.0

110,000.0

40,000.0

42,500.0

25,000.0

47,500.0

140,000.0

Total current liabilities

616,297.0

540,596.0

529,694.0

494,456.0

384,143.0

365,538.0

359,243.0

372,768.0

445,039.0

Lease Liability

100,826.0

95,741.0

88,759.0

100,844.0

90,156.0

78,053.0

76,540.0

78,776.0

74,487.0

Long-term debt

288,343.0

278,563.0

268,781.0

258,995.0

387,179.0

382,323.0

377,466.0

372,609.0

367,753.0

Other liabilities

126,688.0

123,032.0

106,474.0

103,754.0

98,388.0

95,324.0

110,425.0

107,522.0

111,152.0

Total liabilities

1,132,154.0

1,037,932.0

993,708.0

958,049.0

959,866.0

921,238.0

923,674.0

931,675.0

998,431.0

Stockholder's equity

Capital Stock

91.0

91.0

91.0

91.0

91.0

91.0

91.0

91.0

91.0

Additional paid-in capital

586,976.0

590,678.0

601,703.0

599,258.0

606,349.0

609,886.0

613,278.0

611,483.0

615,579.0

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,509,867.0)

(1,518,535.0)

(1,526,860.0)

(1,526,778.0)

(1,520,769.0)

(1,559,967.0)

(1,569,061.0)

(1,559,080.0)

(1,557,777.0)

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

(68,553.0)

(75,658.0)

(73,896.0)

(69,528.0)

(90,638.0)

(109,385.0)

(86,509.0)

(91,005.0)

(101,446.0)

Retained earnings

1,909,179.0

1,939,901.0

1,911,734.0

1,931,157.0

1,946,002.0

1,901,309.0

1,939,497.0

1,931,481.0

1,938,898.0

Total stockholder's equity

917,826.0

936,477.0

912,772.0

934,200.0

941,035.0

841,934.0

897,296.0

892,970.0

895,345.0

Total liabilities & equity

2,049,980.0

1,974,409.0

1,906,480.0

1,892,249.0

1,900,901.0

1,763,172.0

1,820,970.0

1,824,645.0

1,893,776.0

Disclaimer

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. published this content on 01 August 2023