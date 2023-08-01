Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Customers & Sales Leaders

Q2 2021 to Q2 2023

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

YOY %

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

Growth

Mainland China Customers

328,526

355,256

315,418

289,060

392,268

256,183

202,933

217,101

214,907

-45.2%

Mainland China Paid Affiliates

39,889

32,167

30,546

22,783

19,257

23,088

23,436

24,522

28,825

49.7%

Mainland China Sales Leaders

20,946

19,392

18,207

14,146

11,458

11,897

12,359

10,034

13,777

20.2%

South Korea Customers

153,282

156,431

146,354

140,648

135,290

134,549

123,749

120,907

112,019

-17.2%

South Korea Paid Affiliates

52,680

54,119

52,036

49,474

48,605

47,852

45,058

40,599

23,012

-52.7%

South Korea Sales Leaders

7,701

8,929

8,224

6,072

6,557

6,992

6,094

6,242

5,784

-11.8%

Americas Customers

368,052

324,884

336,564

318,458

302,849

316,123

299,287

266,378

263,138

-13.1%

Americas Paid Affiliates

53,492

50,619

49,328

46,317

44,523

44,745

42,633

38,707

36,048

-19.0%

Americas Sales Leaders

11,752

11,889

10,879

9,548

9,320

9,545

9,594

8,242

7,872

-15.5%

Southeast Asia/Pacific Customers

165,221

162,047

169,601

165,657

152,775

153,432

141,183

117,266

106,283

-30.4%

Southeast Asia/Pacific Paid Affiliates

44,734

43,298

44,050

43,347

41,512

40,624

38,653

36,431

32,769

-21.1%

Southeast Asia/Pacific Sales Leaders

8,190

7,623

8,800

8,012

8,407

7,618

6,999

6,337

5,814

-30.8%

Japan Customers

125,734

123,453

122,813

122,616

122,643

121,202

119,152

115,161

112,484

-8.3%

Japan Paid Affiliates

38,623

38,315

38,428

38,096

38,269

38,119

38,021

37,155

36,765

-3.9%

Japan Sales Leaders

6,057

6,007

5,864

5,977

6,097

6,063

5,936

5,688

5,853

-4.0%

Hong Kong/Taiwan Customers

64,861

62,491

66,395

68,975

69,411

69,989

62,903

56,410

54,815

-21.0%

Hong Kong/Taiwan Paid Affiliates

17,815

18,872

20,155

17,928

17,644

17,439

17,286

16,286

10,327

-41.5%

Hong Kong/Taiwan Sales Leaders

3,446

3,629

3,666

3,253

3,054

2,932

3,015

2,688

2,602

-14.8%

Europe & Africa Customers

261,881

210,705

210,414

216,037

205,379

187,906

197,917

190,313

177,472

-13.6%

Europe & Africa Paid Affiliates

42,682

36,245

36,482

33,914

32,323

31,409

31,869

27,654

19,906

-38.4%

Europe & Africa Sales Leaders

8,002

6,417

5,743

5,455

5,192

4,777

4,740

4,524

4,105

-20.9%

TOTAL CUSTOMERS

1,467,557

1,395,267

1,367,559

1,321,451

1,380,615

1,239,384

1,147,124

1,083,536

1,041,118

-24.6%

TOTAL PAID AFFILIATES

289,915

273,635

271,025

251,859

242,133

243,276

236,956

221,354

187,652

-22.5%

TOTAL SALES LEADERS

66,094

63,886

61,383

52,463

50,085

49,824

48,737

43,755

45,807

-8.5%

