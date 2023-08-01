Delayed Nyse -
04:00:02 2023-08-01 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
29.74
USD
+1.19%
-0.50%
-29.46%
Nu Skin Enterprises : Customer
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
Customers & Sales Leaders
Q2 2021 to Q2 2023
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
YOY %
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Growth
Mainland China Customers
328,526
355,256
315,418
289,060
392,268
256,183
202,933
217,101
214,907
-45.2%
Mainland China Paid Affiliates
39,889
32,167
30,546
22,783
19,257
23,088
23,436
24,522
28,825
49.7%
Mainland China Sales Leaders
20,946
19,392
18,207
14,146
11,458
11,897
12,359
10,034
13,777
20.2%
South Korea Customers
153,282
156,431
146,354
140,648
135,290
134,549
123,749
120,907
112,019
-17.2%
South Korea Paid Affiliates
52,680
54,119
52,036
49,474
48,605
47,852
45,058
40,599
23,012
-52.7%
South Korea Sales Leaders
7,701
8,929
8,224
6,072
6,557
6,992
6,094
6,242
5,784
-11.8%
Americas Customers
368,052
324,884
336,564
318,458
302,849
316,123
299,287
266,378
263,138
-13.1%
Americas Paid Affiliates
53,492
50,619
49,328
46,317
44,523
44,745
42,633
38,707
36,048
-19.0%
Americas Sales Leaders
11,752
11,889
10,879
9,548
9,320
9,545
9,594
8,242
7,872
-15.5%
Southeast Asia/Pacific Customers
165,221
162,047
169,601
165,657
152,775
153,432
141,183
117,266
106,283
-30.4%
Southeast Asia/Pacific Paid Affiliates
44,734
43,298
44,050
43,347
41,512
40,624
38,653
36,431
32,769
-21.1%
Southeast Asia/Pacific Sales Leaders
8,190
7,623
8,800
8,012
8,407
7,618
6,999
6,337
5,814
-30.8%
Japan Customers
125,734
123,453
122,813
122,616
122,643
121,202
119,152
115,161
112,484
-8.3%
Japan Paid Affiliates
38,623
38,315
38,428
38,096
38,269
38,119
38,021
37,155
36,765
-3.9%
Japan Sales Leaders
6,057
6,007
5,864
5,977
6,097
6,063
5,936
5,688
5,853
-4.0%
Hong Kong/Taiwan Customers
64,861
62,491
66,395
68,975
69,411
69,989
62,903
56,410
54,815
-21.0%
Hong Kong/Taiwan Paid Affiliates
17,815
18,872
20,155
17,928
17,644
17,439
17,286
16,286
10,327
-41.5%
Hong Kong/Taiwan Sales Leaders
3,446
3,629
3,666
3,253
3,054
2,932
3,015
2,688
2,602
-14.8%
Europe & Africa Customers
261,881
210,705
210,414
216,037
205,379
187,906
197,917
190,313
177,472
-13.6%
Europe & Africa Paid Affiliates
42,682
36,245
36,482
33,914
32,323
31,409
31,869
27,654
19,906
-38.4%
Europe & Africa Sales Leaders
8,002
6,417
5,743
5,455
5,192
4,777
4,740
4,524
4,105
-20.9%
TOTAL CUSTOMERS
1,467,557
1,395,267
1,367,559
1,321,451
1,380,615
1,239,384
1,147,124
1,083,536
1,041,118
-24.6%
TOTAL PAID AFFILIATES
289,915
273,635
271,025
251,859
242,133
243,276
236,956
221,354
187,652
-22.5%
TOTAL SALES LEADERS
66,094
63,886
61,383
52,463
50,085
49,824
48,737
43,755
45,807
-8.5%
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is an integrated beauty and wellness company. The Company develops and distributes a comprehensive line of beauty and wellness solutions in approximately 50 markets worldwide. The Company has three brands, Nu Skin, a beauty brand; Pharmanex, a wellness brand; and ageLOC, an anti-aging brand. It develops and distributes products in two categories, beauty products and wellness products. The Company operates through seven segments: Mainland China; South Korea; Southeast Asia/Pacific, which includes Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand and other markets; Americas, which includes Canada, Latin America and the United States; Japan; Hong Kong/Taiwan, which also includes Macau; and Europe, Middle East and Africa, which includes markets in Europe, as well as Israel and South Africa. Its Rhyz strategic investment arm also includes two additional segments: Manufacturing and Rhyz other.
