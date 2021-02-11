Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.    NUS

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nu Skin Enterprises : Investor Day 2021 Presentation

02/11/2021 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Important information regarding forward-looking statements: This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, sales force and customer base, growth, initiatives, performance and benefits of the company's manufacturing partners and controlled environment agriculture initiative, strategy and new product introductions; projections regarding revenue, margins, expenses, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations, tax rates, uses of cash and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "likely," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • • adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;

  • • risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of our markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to our business model or negatively impacts our revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;

  • • any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;

  • • risk of foreign currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;

  • • uncertainties regarding the future performance of the company's manufacturing partners and controlled environment agriculture initiative;

  • • risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support our planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;

  • • regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit the company's ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if it is determined to be a medical device or if it is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;

  • • unpredictable economic conditions and events globally;

  • • uncertainties related to interpretation of, and forthcoming regulations under, the recently enacted U.S. tax reform legislation; the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and

  • • continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect any change except as required by law.

OUR VISION IS TO BECOME THE WORLD'S LEADING

INNOVATIVE BEAUTY & WELLNESS COMPANY

POWERED BY OUR DYNAMIC BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 19:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
08:13aNU SKIN ENTERPRISES : Investor Day 2021 Presentation
PU
07:17aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Weaken, Dropping to Negative Ground
MT
12:12aNU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Chang..
AQ
12:11aNU SKIN ENTERPRISES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/10NU SKIN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/10NU SKIN ENTERPRISES : Posts Higher Q4 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend to $..
MT
02/10NU SKIN ENTERPRISES : Q4 2020 Earnings Call Slides
PU
02/10NU SKIN ENTERPRISES : Reports Fourth-Quarter Revenue Growth Of 28 Percent And EP..
PR
02/10NU SKIN ENTERPRISES : Announces CEO Transition Plan
PR
02/10NU SKIN ENTERPRISES : Announces Dividend Increase
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 583 M - -
Net income 2020 179 M - -
Net cash 2020 55,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 3 209 M 3 209 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 61,50 $
Last Close Price 62,89 $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ritch N. Wood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan S. Napierski President
Mark H. Lawrence Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Lund Executive Chairman
Joseph Y. Chang Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.15.12%3 209
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-7.85%315 739
UNILEVER PLC-10.34%143 049
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.6.84%103 169
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-6.59%72 140
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.48%67 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ