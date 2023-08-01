Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Operational Ratios

Q2 2021 to Q2 2023

Q2

Q3

Q4

Annual

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Annual

Q1

Q2

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

Return on invested capital

17.5%

17.0%

22.8%

11.4%

11.9%

10.0%

-8.0%

17.6%

8.1%

3.5%

7.7%

Return on equity

25.9%

21.2%

-4.0%

16.1%

16.6%

14.6%

-12.1%

25.5%

11.7%

5.1%

12.0%

Return on asset

11.6%

10.1%

-1.9%

7.7%

8.2%

7.2%

-5.8%

12.6%

5.8%

2.5%

5.7%

Working capital as a % of revenue

12.3%

13.7%

12.7%

12.7%

14.7%

22.2%

19.2%

19.2%

18.0%

20.8%

17.4%

Days of inventory supply

204.6

235.2

207.1

213.2

212.6

215.3

169.9

210.8

197.5

246.9

247.2

Trailing four quarter revenue

2,832,621

2,770,426

2,695,669

2,695,669

2,623,542

2,480,102

2,376,755

2,225,659

2,225,659

2,102,222

2,041,864

Average four quarter revenue growth

23.3%

16.3%

6.7%

-3.6%

-12.5%

-14.3%

-17.4%

-19.8%

-17.4%

Gross margin

75.6%

75.2%

74.2%

75.0%

73.3%

73.6%

67.7%

71.7%

71.7%

72.3%

72.9%

Selling expense (%)

39.9%

40.6%

39.1%

40.1%

40.1%

39.1%

40.3%

38.5%

39.5%

39.1%

37.0%

G&A (%)

23.6%

24.4%

24.4%

24.3%

24.6%

25.3%

25.7%

24.4%

25.0%

27.8%

27.4%

Operating margin

12.1%

10.2%

3.0%

8.7%

8.6%

9.2%

-3.8%

5.3%

5.0%

3.3%

8.5%

Net income margin

8.4%

7.8%

-1.4%

5.5%

6.4%

6.1%

-4.7%

11.0%

4.7%

2.4%

5.4%

Trailing four quarters EPS

4.30

4.37

2.85

$

2.86

2.70

2.22

0.74

2.07

$

2.07

1.54

1.41

EBITDA/Revenue

14.7%

14.2%

5.9%

11.9%

11.6%

11.5%

-1.3%

9.1%

7.9%

7.6%

12.0%

EBITDAR/Revenue

15.6%

14.7%

6.9%

12.7%

12.3%

11.9%

-0.7%

9.7%

8.4%

8.4%

13.0%

