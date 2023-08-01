Delayed Nyse -
Nu Skin Enterprises : Ratios
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
Operational Ratios
Q2 2021 to Q2 2023
Q2
Q3
Q4
Annual
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Annual
Q1
Q2
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Return on invested capital
17.5%
17.0%
22.8%
11.4%
11.9%
10.0%
-8.0%
17.6%
8.1%
3.5%
7.7%
Return on equity
25.9%
21.2%
-4.0%
16.1%
16.6%
14.6%
-12.1%
25.5%
11.7%
5.1%
12.0%
Return on asset
11.6%
10.1%
-1.9%
7.7%
8.2%
7.2%
-5.8%
12.6%
5.8%
2.5%
5.7%
Working capital as a % of revenue
12.3%
13.7%
12.7%
12.7%
14.7%
22.2%
19.2%
19.2%
18.0%
20.8%
17.4%
Days of inventory supply
204.6
235.2
207.1
213.2
212.6
215.3
169.9
210.8
197.5
246.9
247.2
Trailing four quarter revenue
2,832,621
2,770,426
2,695,669
2,695,669
2,623,542
2,480,102
2,376,755
2,225,659
2,225,659
2,102,222
2,041,864
Average four quarter revenue growth
23.3%
16.3%
6.7%
-3.6%
-12.5%
-14.3%
-17.4%
-19.8%
-17.4%
Gross margin
75.6%
75.2%
74.2%
75.0%
73.3%
73.6%
67.7%
71.7%
71.7%
72.3%
72.9%
Selling expense (%)
39.9%
40.6%
39.1%
40.1%
40.1%
39.1%
40.3%
38.5%
39.5%
39.1%
37.0%
G&A (%)
23.6%
24.4%
24.4%
24.3%
24.6%
25.3%
25.7%
24.4%
25.0%
27.8%
27.4%
Operating margin
12.1%
10.2%
3.0%
8.7%
8.6%
9.2%
-3.8%
5.3%
5.0%
3.3%
8.5%
Net income margin
8.4%
7.8%
-1.4%
5.5%
6.4%
6.1%
-4.7%
11.0%
4.7%
2.4%
5.4%
Trailing four quarters EPS
4.30
4.37
2.85
$
2.86
2.70
2.22
0.74
2.07
$
2.07
1.54
1.41
EBITDA/Revenue
14.7%
14.2%
5.9%
11.9%
11.6%
11.5%
-1.3%
9.1%
7.9%
7.6%
12.0%
EBITDAR/Revenue
15.6%
14.7%
6.9%
12.7%
12.3%
11.9%
-0.7%
9.7%
8.4%
8.4%
13.0%
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is an integrated beauty and wellness company. The Company develops and distributes a comprehensive line of beauty and wellness solutions in approximately 50 markets worldwide. The Company has three brands, Nu Skin, a beauty brand; Pharmanex, a wellness brand; and ageLOC, an anti-aging brand. It develops and distributes products in two categories, beauty products and wellness products. The Company operates through seven segments: Mainland China; South Korea; Southeast Asia/Pacific, which includes Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand and other markets; Americas, which includes Canada, Latin America and the United States; Japan; Hong Kong/Taiwan, which also includes Macau; and Europe, Middle East and Africa, which includes markets in Europe, as well as Israel and South Africa. Its Rhyz strategic investment arm also includes two additional segments: Manufacturing and Rhyz other.
Average target price
40.25USD
Spread / Average Target
+36.95% Consensus