Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Revenue by Product Brand 2020, 2021 & 2022

in millions of US$

Product Category

2020

2021

2022

Revenue

Personal Care

1,491.8

57.8%

1,442.7

53.5%

1,069.7

48.1%

Wellness

922.6

35.7%

1,062.5

39.4%

992.3

44.6%

Other

167.5

6.5%

190.5

7.1%

163.7

7.4%

Total Revenue

2,581.9

100%

2,695.7

100%

2,225.7

100%

