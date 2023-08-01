Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Revenue by Product Brand 2020, 2021 & 2022
in millions of US$
Product Category
2020
2021
2022
Revenue
Personal Care
1,491.8
57.8%
1,442.7
53.5%
1,069.7
48.1%
Wellness
922.6
35.7%
1,062.5
39.4%
992.3
44.6%
Other
167.5
6.5%
190.5
7.1%
163.7
7.4%
Total Revenue
2,581.9
100%
2,695.7
100%
2,225.7
100%
Disclaimer
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 21:02:19 UTC.