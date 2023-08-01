Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Revenue and Exchange Rate Data

Q2 2021 to Q2 2023

Q2

Q3

Q4

Annual

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Annual

Q1

Q2

Selected Average Exchange Rates

2021

%

2021

%

2021

%

2021

%

2022

%

2022

%

2022

%

2022

%

2022

%

2023

%

2023

%

Japan

109.45

110.09

113.63

109.71

116.20

129.48

138.11

140.78

130.58

132.37

137.43

South Korea

1,121.23

1,159.72

1,183.75

1,146.19

1,206.15

1,262.05

1,342.23

1,358.20

1,288.55

1,283.04

1,314.54

Taiwan

28.01

27.86

27.79

27.92

28.02

29.39

30.38

31.14

29.77

30.41

30.69

Hong Kong

7.77

7.78

7.79

7.77

7.81

7.85

7.85

7.82

7.83

7.84

7.84

China

6.45

6.47

6.39

6.45

6.35

6.62

6.84

7.11

6.68

6.85

7.03

Singapore

1.33

1.35

1.36

1.35

1.35

1.37

1.40

1.38

1.37

1.33

1.34

Malaysia

4.13

4.19

4.19

4.14

4.20

4.35

4.47

4.56

4.37

4.39

4.52

Thailand

31.35

32.93

33.33

31.98

33.24

34.46

36.41

36.15

34.92

33.97

34.45

Selected Local Currency Revenues

Japan - Thousand Yen

7,444,789

7,168,731

7,183,120

29,205,439

7,180,114

7,244,665

7,357,948

7,584,804

29,367,752

6,963,456

6,989,965

South Korea - Thousand Won

99,345,463

106,681,483

109,530,020

406,041,659

87,003,218

87,470,161

90,247,519

81,531,388

346,242,324

90,228,505

70,572,394

Taiwan - Thousand NT$

665,607

665,855

835,280

2,764,042

681,388

796,812

840,327

832,644

3,150,995

703,225

764,747

Hong Kong- Thousand HK$

114,636

124,589

138,369

494,567

110,644

95,858

93,587

102,084

402,175

89,518

95,536

China - Thousand RMB

995,014

868,863

835,603

3,670,355

790,294

574,313

513,695

525,863

2,407,074

465,636

620,814

Singapore - Thousand SG$

13,898

12,530

22,780

61,307

16,206

19,317

11,861

11,805

59,189

8,679

9,944

Malaysia - Thousand Ringgit

67,950

62,303

58,997

248,729

88,770

56,303

76,179

58,178

279,432

54,356

54,248

Thailand - Thousand Baht

145,622

161,636

184,154

656,350

173,439

182,680

169,963

155,894

680,940

127,772

120,461

US$ Revenue (in thousands)

China

154,182

21.9%

134,291

20.9%

130,708

19.4%

568,774

21.1%

124,495

20.6%

86,808

15.5%

75,151

14.0%

73,935

14.2%

360,389

16.2%

67,976

14.1%

88,362

17.7%

South Korea

88,604

12.6%

91,989

14.3%

92,528

13.7%

354,252

13.1%

72,133

11.9%

69,308

12.4%

67,237

12.5%

60,029

11.5%

268,707

12.1%

70,324

14.6%

53,686

10.7%

Indonesia

24,448

3.5%

23,696

3.7%

25,167

3.7%

96,614

3.6%

26,485

4.4%

32,006

5.7%

28,994

5.4%

28,252

5.4%

115,737

5.2%

27,635

5.7%

22,389

4.5%

Malaysia

16,460

2.3%

14,861

2.3%

14,096

2.1%

60,020

2.2%

21,160

3.5%

12,951

2.3%

17,035

3.2%

12,746

2.4%

63,892

2.9%

12,391

2.6%

11,993

2.4%

Singapore

10,428

1.5%

9,266

1.4%

16,744

2.5%

45,514

1.7%

11,986

2.0%

14,064

2.5%

8,487

1.6%

8,544

1.6%

43,081

1.9%

6,510

1.4%

7,421

1.5%

Thailand

4,645

0.7%

4,908

0.8%

5,525

0.8%

20,526

0.8%

5,218

0.9%

5,301

0.9%

4,668

0.9%

4,312

0.8%

19,499

0.9%

3,761

0.8%

3,497

0.7%

Pacific

13,217

1.9%

14,372

2.2%

14,375

2.1%

57,669

2.1%

12,421

2.1%

14,494

2.6%

13,252

2.5%

12,044

2.3%

52,211

2.3%

9,161

1.9%

9,041

1.8%

Other Southeast Asia

14,770

2.1%

11,978

1.9%

14,406

2.1%

56,309

4.2%

12,966

2.1%

15,251

2.7%

11,066

2.1%

10,708

2.1%

102,202

4.6%

8,352

1.7%

9,423

1.9%

Canada

15,231

2.2%

11,735

1.8%

15,165

2.3%

60,694

2.3%

10,037

1.7%

11,670

2.1%

11,174

2.1%

11,397

2.2%

44,278

2.0%

7,985

1.7%

8,978

1.8%

Latin America

32,920

4.7%

28,417

4.4%

27,849

4.1%

123,018

4.6%

20,055

3.3%

17,433

3.1%

23,075

4.3%

23,862

4.6%

84,425

3.8%

15,810

3.3%

15,708

3.1%

USA

90,362

12.8%

91,330

14.2%

100,986

15.0%

364,043

13.5%

93,488

15.5%

95,342

17.0%

97,342

18.1%

93,662

17.9%

379,834

17.1%

77,362

16.1%

82,955

16.6%

Hong Kong

14,763

2.1%

16,019

2.5%

17,761

2.6%

63,623

2.4%

14,174

2.3%

12,217

2.2%

11,925

2.2%

13,052

2.5%

51,368

2.3%

11,422

2.4%

12,188

2.4%

Taiwan

23,766

3.4%

23,902

3.7%

30,055

4.5%

98,988

3.7%

24,320

4.0%

27,110

4.8%

27,662

5.1%

26,737

5.1%

105,829

4.8%

23,126

4.8%

24,920

5.0%

Japan

68,020

9.7%

65,117

10.2%

63,215

9.4%

266,216

9.9%

61,791

10.2%

55,952

10.0%

53,276

9.9%

53,877

10.3%

224,896

10.1%

52,606

10.9%

50,862

10.2%

Europe

78,319

11.1%

51,940

8.1%

63,616

9.4%

264,859

9.8%

49,859

8.2%

48,615

8.7%

43,324

8.1%

53,452

10.2%

195,250

8.8%

46,213

9.6%

45,959

9.2%

SAF/Israel/Ukr/Russ

4,796

0.7%

3,899

0.6%

4,450

0.7%

18,341

0.7%

3,109

0.5%

2,256

0.4%

1,775

0.3%

1,885

0.4%

9,025

0.4%

1,231

0.3%

1,009

0.2%

Other

49,124

7.0%

43,432

6.8%

36,790

5.5%

176,209

6.5%

41,202

6.8%

39,837

7.1%

42,362

7.9%

33,846

6.5%

157,247

7.1%

39,597

8.2%

51,866

10.4%

Revenue by Segment in US$

Mainland China

154,182.0

21.9%

134,291.0

20.9%

130,708

19.4%

568,774

21.1%

124,495.0

20.6%

86,808.0

15.5%

75,151.0

14.0%

73,935

14.2%

360,389

16.2%

67,976.0

14.1%

88,362.0

17.7%

Americas

138,513.0

19.7%

131,482.0

20.5%

144,000

21.4%

547,755

20.3%

123,580.0

20.4%

124,445.0

22.2%

131,591.0

24.5%

128,921

24.7%

508,537

22.8%

101,157.0

21.0%

107,641.0

21.5%

South Korea

88,604.0

12.6%

91,989.0

14.3%

92,528

13.7%

354,252

13.1%

72,133.0

11.9%

69,308.0

12.4%

67,237.0

12.5%

60,029

11.5%

268,707

12.1%

70,324.0

14.6%

53,686.0

10.7%

Southeast Asia/Pacific

83,968.0

11.9%

79,081.0

12.3%

90,313

13.4%

336,652

12.5%

90,236.0

14.9%

94,067.0

16.8%

83,502.0

15.5%

76,606

14.7%

344,411

15.5%

67,810.0

14.1%

63,764.0

12.7%

Japan

68,020.0

9.7%

65,117.0

10.2%

63,215

9.4%

266,216

9.9%

61,791.0

10.2%

55,952.0

10.0%

53,276.0

9.9%

53,877

10.3%

224,896

10.1%

52,606.0

10.9%

50,862.0

10.2%

Hong Kong/Taiwan

38,529.0

5.5%

39,921.0

6.2%

47,816

7.1%

162,611

6.0%

38,494.0

6.4%

39,327.0

7.0%

39,587.0

7.4%

39,789

7.6%

157,197

7.1%

34,548.0

7.2%

37,108.0

7.4%

Europe & Africa

83,115.0

11.8%

55,839.0

8.7%

68,066

10.1%

283,200

10.5%

52,968.0

8.8%

50,871.0

9.1%

45,099.0

8.4%

55,337

10.6%

204,275

9.2%

47,444.0

9.9%

46,968.0

9.4%

Other

49,124.0

7.0%

43,432.0

6.8%

36,790

5.5%

176,209

6.5%

41,202.0

6.8%

39,837.0

7.1%

42,362.0

7.9%

33,846

6.5%

157,247

7.1%

39,597.0

8.2%

51,866.0

10.4%

Total Revenue

704,055

100%

641,152

100%

673,436

100%

2,695,669

100%

604,899

100%

560,615

100%

537,805

100%

522,340

100%

2,225,659

100%

481,462

100%

500,257

100%

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 21:02:19 UTC.