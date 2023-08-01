Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is an integrated beauty and wellness company. The Company develops and distributes a comprehensive line of beauty and wellness solutions in approximately 50 markets worldwide. The Company has three brands, Nu Skin, a beauty brand; Pharmanex, a wellness brand; and ageLOC, an anti-aging brand. It develops and distributes products in two categories, beauty products and wellness products. The Company operates through seven segments: Mainland China; South Korea; Southeast Asia/Pacific, which includes Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand and other markets; Americas, which includes Canada, Latin America and the United States; Japan; Hong Kong/Taiwan, which also includes Macau; and Europe, Middle East and Africa, which includes markets in Europe, as well as Israel and South Africa. Its Rhyz strategic investment arm also includes two additional segments: Manufacturing and Rhyz other.

Sector Personal Products