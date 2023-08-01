Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
Revenue and Exchange Rate Data
Q2 2021 to Q2 2023
Q2
Q3
Q4
Annual
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Annual
Q1
Q2
Selected Average Exchange Rates
2021
%
2021
%
2021
%
2021
%
2022
%
2022
%
2022
%
2022
%
2022
%
2023
%
2023
%
Japan
109.45
110.09
113.63
109.71
116.20
129.48
138.11
140.78
130.58
132.37
137.43
South Korea
1,121.23
1,159.72
1,183.75
1,146.19
1,206.15
1,262.05
1,342.23
1,358.20
1,288.55
1,283.04
1,314.54
Taiwan
28.01
27.86
27.79
27.92
28.02
29.39
30.38
31.14
29.77
30.41
30.69
Hong Kong
7.77
7.78
7.79
7.77
7.81
7.85
7.85
7.82
7.83
7.84
7.84
China
6.45
6.47
6.39
6.45
6.35
6.62
6.84
7.11
6.68
6.85
7.03
Singapore
1.33
1.35
1.36
1.35
1.35
1.37
1.40
1.38
1.37
1.33
1.34
Malaysia
4.13
4.19
4.19
4.14
4.20
4.35
4.47
4.56
4.37
4.39
4.52
Thailand
31.35
32.93
33.33
31.98
33.24
34.46
36.41
36.15
34.92
33.97
34.45
Selected Local Currency Revenues
Japan - Thousand Yen
7,444,789
7,168,731
7,183,120
29,205,439
7,180,114
7,244,665
7,357,948
7,584,804
29,367,752
6,963,456
6,989,965
South Korea - Thousand Won
99,345,463
106,681,483
109,530,020
406,041,659
87,003,218
87,470,161
90,247,519
81,531,388
346,242,324
90,228,505
70,572,394
Taiwan - Thousand NT$
665,607
665,855
835,280
2,764,042
681,388
796,812
840,327
832,644
3,150,995
703,225
764,747
Hong Kong- Thousand HK$
114,636
124,589
138,369
494,567
110,644
95,858
93,587
102,084
402,175
89,518
95,536
China - Thousand RMB
995,014
868,863
835,603
3,670,355
790,294
574,313
513,695
525,863
2,407,074
465,636
620,814
Singapore - Thousand SG$
13,898
12,530
22,780
61,307
16,206
19,317
11,861
11,805
59,189
8,679
9,944
Malaysia - Thousand Ringgit
67,950
62,303
58,997
248,729
88,770
56,303
76,179
58,178
279,432
54,356
54,248
Thailand - Thousand Baht
145,622
161,636
184,154
656,350
173,439
182,680
169,963
155,894
680,940
127,772
120,461
US$ Revenue (in thousands)
China
154,182
21.9%
134,291
20.9%
130,708
19.4%
568,774
21.1%
124,495
20.6%
86,808
15.5%
75,151
14.0%
73,935
14.2%
360,389
16.2%
67,976
14.1%
88,362
17.7%
South Korea
88,604
12.6%
91,989
14.3%
92,528
13.7%
354,252
13.1%
72,133
11.9%
69,308
12.4%
67,237
12.5%
60,029
11.5%
268,707
12.1%
70,324
14.6%
53,686
10.7%
Indonesia
24,448
3.5%
23,696
3.7%
25,167
3.7%
96,614
3.6%
26,485
4.4%
32,006
5.7%
28,994
5.4%
28,252
5.4%
115,737
5.2%
27,635
5.7%
22,389
4.5%
Malaysia
16,460
2.3%
14,861
2.3%
14,096
2.1%
60,020
2.2%
21,160
3.5%
12,951
2.3%
17,035
3.2%
12,746
2.4%
63,892
2.9%
12,391
2.6%
11,993
2.4%
Singapore
10,428
1.5%
9,266
1.4%
16,744
2.5%
45,514
1.7%
11,986
2.0%
14,064
2.5%
8,487
1.6%
8,544
1.6%
43,081
1.9%
6,510
1.4%
7,421
1.5%
Thailand
4,645
0.7%
4,908
0.8%
5,525
0.8%
20,526
0.8%
5,218
0.9%
5,301
0.9%
4,668
0.9%
4,312
0.8%
19,499
0.9%
3,761
0.8%
3,497
0.7%
Pacific
13,217
1.9%
14,372
2.2%
14,375
2.1%
57,669
2.1%
12,421
2.1%
14,494
2.6%
13,252
2.5%
12,044
2.3%
52,211
2.3%
9,161
1.9%
9,041
1.8%
Other Southeast Asia
14,770
2.1%
11,978
1.9%
14,406
2.1%
56,309
4.2%
12,966
2.1%
15,251
2.7%
11,066
2.1%
10,708
2.1%
102,202
4.6%
8,352
1.7%
9,423
1.9%
Canada
15,231
2.2%
11,735
1.8%
15,165
2.3%
60,694
2.3%
10,037
1.7%
11,670
2.1%
11,174
2.1%
11,397
2.2%
44,278
2.0%
7,985
1.7%
8,978
1.8%
Latin America
32,920
4.7%
28,417
4.4%
27,849
4.1%
123,018
4.6%
20,055
3.3%
17,433
3.1%
23,075
4.3%
23,862
4.6%
84,425
3.8%
15,810
3.3%
15,708
3.1%
USA
90,362
12.8%
91,330
14.2%
100,986
15.0%
364,043
13.5%
93,488
15.5%
95,342
17.0%
97,342
18.1%
93,662
17.9%
379,834
17.1%
77,362
16.1%
82,955
16.6%
Hong Kong
14,763
2.1%
16,019
2.5%
17,761
2.6%
63,623
2.4%
14,174
2.3%
12,217
2.2%
11,925
2.2%
13,052
2.5%
51,368
2.3%
11,422
2.4%
12,188
2.4%
Taiwan
23,766
3.4%
23,902
3.7%
30,055
4.5%
98,988
3.7%
24,320
4.0%
27,110
4.8%
27,662
5.1%
26,737
5.1%
105,829
4.8%
23,126
4.8%
24,920
5.0%
Japan
68,020
9.7%
65,117
10.2%
63,215
9.4%
266,216
9.9%
61,791
10.2%
55,952
10.0%
53,276
9.9%
53,877
10.3%
224,896
10.1%
52,606
10.9%
50,862
10.2%
Europe
78,319
11.1%
51,940
8.1%
63,616
9.4%
264,859
9.8%
49,859
8.2%
48,615
8.7%
43,324
8.1%
53,452
10.2%
195,250
8.8%
46,213
9.6%
45,959
9.2%
SAF/Israel/Ukr/Russ
4,796
0.7%
3,899
0.6%
4,450
0.7%
18,341
0.7%
3,109
0.5%
2,256
0.4%
1,775
0.3%
1,885
0.4%
9,025
0.4%
1,231
0.3%
1,009
0.2%
Other
49,124
7.0%
43,432
6.8%
36,790
5.5%
176,209
6.5%
41,202
6.8%
39,837
7.1%
42,362
7.9%
33,846
6.5%
157,247
7.1%
39,597
8.2%
51,866
10.4%
Revenue by Segment in US$
Mainland China
154,182.0
21.9%
134,291.0
20.9%
130,708
19.4%
568,774
21.1%
124,495.0
20.6%
86,808.0
15.5%
75,151.0
14.0%
73,935
14.2%
360,389
16.2%
67,976.0
14.1%
88,362.0
17.7%
Americas
138,513.0
19.7%
131,482.0
20.5%
144,000
21.4%
547,755
20.3%
123,580.0
20.4%
124,445.0
22.2%
131,591.0
24.5%
128,921
24.7%
508,537
22.8%
101,157.0
21.0%
107,641.0
21.5%
South Korea
88,604.0
12.6%
91,989.0
14.3%
92,528
13.7%
354,252
13.1%
72,133.0
11.9%
69,308.0
12.4%
67,237.0
12.5%
60,029
11.5%
268,707
12.1%
70,324.0
14.6%
53,686.0
10.7%
Southeast Asia/Pacific
83,968.0
11.9%
79,081.0
12.3%
90,313
13.4%
336,652
12.5%
90,236.0
14.9%
94,067.0
16.8%
83,502.0
15.5%
76,606
14.7%
344,411
15.5%
67,810.0
14.1%
63,764.0
12.7%
Japan
68,020.0
9.7%
65,117.0
10.2%
63,215
9.4%
266,216
9.9%
61,791.0
10.2%
55,952.0
10.0%
53,276.0
9.9%
53,877
10.3%
224,896
10.1%
52,606.0
10.9%
50,862.0
10.2%
Hong Kong/Taiwan
38,529.0
5.5%
39,921.0
6.2%
47,816
7.1%
162,611
6.0%
38,494.0
6.4%
39,327.0
7.0%
39,587.0
7.4%
39,789
7.6%
157,197
7.1%
34,548.0
7.2%
37,108.0
7.4%
Europe & Africa
83,115.0
11.8%
55,839.0
8.7%
68,066
10.1%
283,200
10.5%
52,968.0
8.8%
50,871.0
9.1%
45,099.0
8.4%
55,337
10.6%
204,275
9.2%
47,444.0
9.9%
46,968.0
9.4%
Other
49,124.0
7.0%
43,432.0
6.8%
36,790
5.5%
176,209
6.5%
41,202.0
6.8%
39,837.0
7.1%
42,362.0
7.9%
33,846
6.5%
157,247
7.1%
39,597.0
8.2%
51,866.0
10.4%
Total Revenue
704,055
100%
641,152
100%
673,436
100%
2,695,669
100%
604,899
100%
560,615
100%
537,805
100%
522,340
100%
2,225,659
100%
481,462
100%
500,257
100%
