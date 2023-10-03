PROVO, Utah, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced it will release third quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The Nu Skin management team will host a conference call with the investment community later that same day at 5 p.m. ET. During the call, management will discuss recent results and upcoming business initiatives.

The webcast of the conference call, including the financial information presented, will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location through Wednesday, Nov. 15.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

The Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) family of companies includes Nu Skin and Rhyz Inc. Nu Skin is an integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform, which operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide. Backed by nearly 40 years of scientific research, the company's products help people look, feel and live their best with brands including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and ageLOC® anti-aging, which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Rhyz is the strategic investment arm of Nu Skin Enterprises. Formed in 2018, Rhyz is a synergistic ecosystem of consumer, technology and manufacturing companies focused on innovation within the beauty, wellness and lifestyle categories.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nu-skin-enterprises-to-announce-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-301946357.html

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises