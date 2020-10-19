Log in
Nu Skin : President Ryan Napierski Appointed To Lead The WFDSA Advocacy Committee

10/19/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin President Ryan Napierski was appointed Chairman of the Advocacy Committee for the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), where he will lead the organization's efforts to advocate on behalf of the direct selling industry to key external stakeholders.

"We look forward to benefitting from Ryan's leadership and ability to develop innovative strategies and programs that are forward-looking and produce results," said Tamuna Gabilaia, WFDSA executive director and COO. "The Advocacy Committee has a key role to focus on such important industry issues as reputation enhancement, external stakeholder outreach, various educational events, economic trends, philanthropy, women's empowerment and more. The experience Ryan has not only overseeing Nu Skin's global business but also working and living in many of its markets throughout his career will provide valuable insights to the committee."

Napierski will chair the Advocacy Committee for three years until October 2023. He is also currently in his second year as chair of the U.S. Direct Selling Association and is a member of the WFDSA CEO Council. Ritch Wood, CEO, also currently sits on the CEO Council and Vicky Leevutinun, president of Nu Skin Southeast Asia, is on the WFDSA Asia Pacific Association Advisory Council. Nu Skin actively engages in industry advocacy in many other markets with 18 members of its senior management serving in leadership roles at 14 different direct selling associations around the world, including chair or vice chair positions in the U.S., South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Norway as well as board positions in Japan, Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands. 

"To thrive in the new economy, companies must prioritize their human experience, which is an area where direct selling companies have always excelled," said Napierski. "As our industry adapts to economic trends and new consumer behaviors, we feel a responsibility at Nu Skin to shape the future of the direct selling industry by constantly striving to better serve the needs of global consumers as well as those seeking opportunity and empowerment. As a world federation of direct sellers we touch tens of millions of lives every day, and we want to take every opportunity to be a force for good."

About Nu Skin
Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

