  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nuance Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUAN   US67020Y1001

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(NUAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Calling all developers: design, develop and deploy your own conversational AI solution

05/21/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
The conversational AI market will nearly triple in size by 2025, prompting many brands, from financial institutions, to healthcare organizations, to game creators, to take a DIY approach to designing, developing, and deploying their own conversational experiences. Nuance Mix connects developers with the resources, technologies, and support they need to successfully create and launch their own conversational AI solutions. In fact, Nuance Mix recently won the 2021 Developer of the Year distinction from Project Voice, a worldwide community of voice technologists.

Posted May 21, 2021

As the conversational AI market is expected to grow from about $5 billion in 2020 to nearly $14 billion by 2025 - and while organizations reap significant financial benefits from these solutions - the race is on to design, develop, and deploy AI technology to solve old problems in new and exciting ways. Technological advancements have made it possible for more developers than ever to take a DIY approach to creating much needed conversational experiences in an increasingly virtual world accelerated by COVID.

The challenge, however, lies in gaining access to the right services for the entire software development lifecycle. For example, some developers have relied on Mix to modernize their legacy interactive voice response phone trees to now encompass natural language understanding (NLU). Gaming developers have improved accessibility for their products with our speech technology. Financial institutions have used mix to build new voice-powered virtual assistants that create ideal customer experiences in transacting and banking. Healthcare organizations are taking care to new levels by deploying digital front door omni channel technologies for patients to manage their health much like consumers. The possibilities are endless. In fact, this is something we had the privilege of speaking about at a recent Project Voice summit, where Nuance Mix also won the Developer of the Year distinction.

Because these DIY-based solutions built with Nuance Mix can stand on their own or integrate with our suite of customer engagement solutions, we're inviting all developers to sign up for Mix and see what you can unleash for enhanced customer experiences.

Tags: Artificial Intelligence, Conversational AI, innovation, Nuance Mix, R&D

Disclaimer

Nuance Communications Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 20:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 375 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,85 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10 596x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 157 M 15 157 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 98,0%
Technical analysis trends NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 57,00 $
Last Close Price 52,98 $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark D. Benjamin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel David Tempesta Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Lloyd A. Carney Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Sherwood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Carl Petro Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.20.16%15 157
MICROSOFT CORPORATION9.31%1 856 382
SEA LIMITED23.66%129 089
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.74%95 614
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.25%59 566
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.94%56 431