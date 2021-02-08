Nuance Communications : Announces Acquisition of Saykara

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc . (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced the acquisition of Saykara, Inc., a like-minded startup focused on developing a mobile AI assistant to automate clinical documentation for physicians. The acquisition underscores Nuance's ongoing expansion of market and technical leadership in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solutions that reduce clinician burnout, enhance patient experiences, and improve overall health system financial integrity.

"The complementary technology built by the Saykara team aligns strongly with our technology portfolio and growth strategy as well as the needs of our clients," said Joe Petro, Nuance Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "This acquisition welcomes some familiar and highly respected technology leaders whom I am excited to have join our research and development team, which consists of the best and brightest minds in applying AI and machine learning to healthcare. With a shared vision, we will continue our aggressive focus on innovation, growth, and on delivering industry-leading AI-powered solutions that meaningfully address the compelling business problems that our healthcare clients and their clinicians face every day."

Saykara was founded in Seattle in 2015 by Harjinder Sandhu, PhD, a serial entrepreneur who previously served as an executive in Nuance's R&D division. Sandhu and Saykara's team of leading engineers, machine learning experts, and experienced technology executives will join Nuance's research and development team.

"I welcome the opportunity to rejoin the market leader in conversational AI and ambient clinical intelligence, and the impressive Nuance research and development team – especially at this important juncture in the development and adoption of these AI-powered healthcare innovations," said Saykara Founder and CEO Harjinder Sandhu. "We are very familiar with Nuance's advanced technology, domain expertise, and world-class technical team and share the company's mission to make what matters to alleviate the clinical documentation burden on clinicians around the world."

