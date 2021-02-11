Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nuance Communications, Inc.    NUAN

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(NUAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nuance Communications : Earns Highest Rating in Opus Research's 2021 Enterprise Virtual Assistants Evaluation

02/11/2021 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London - February 4, 2021 - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced it has been recognised for the fourth consecutive year as the highest-rated vendor in the Opus Research Enterprise Intelligent Assistants (EIA) Decision Makers' Guide1. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of enterprise-grade intelligent assistant solution providers who bring natural language processing, machine learning, AI, and analytics to power customer and employee care and digital self-service.

In the report, Opus Research notes that leading solution providers, in combination with an ecosystem of resources, follow a 'vision' for intelligent assistants. This vision anticipates and addresses customer challenges and opportunities with conversational AI, champions the approach that AI should augment, not replace, human efforts, and applies AI and Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) to amplify both security measures and personalised customer experiences.

Outperforming the other 12 vendors, Nuance earned the highest ranking in this year's report, which evaluated product completeness and flexibility, as well as strategic potential in today's digital, e-commerce environment, including:

  • Features and Technologies: Core technologies, tools, and resources to deliver 'best-of-breed' Enterprise Intelligent Assistant capabilities
  • Integration and Ability to Scale: Connecting to internal workflows and processes as well as APIs from others for Natural Language Processing, translation, cognition and other popular elements of Conversational AI
  • Track Record: Market credibility and reach, number of verticals served, deployment strategy, and enterprise-grade maturity
  • Future plans and vision: Evaluation of investment and partnering strategies inform and account for large-scale deployments as the market evolves

'Intelligent assistants have moved into a new phase of adoption as thousands of firms employ chatbots, voicebots, or virtual agents to improve customer experience and employee productivity,' said Dan Miller, lead analyst, Opus Research. 'Their challenge is to make intelligent assistants proficient, scalable and omni channel. Nuance scored highly with solutions that include a flexible, customisable platform that is open combined with professional services that allow enterprises to employ a mix of AI and live agents.'

This recognition follows Nuance recently being named a Leader in both Opus Research's Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Intelliview Report and in The Forrester New Wave™: Digital-First Customer Service Solutions, Q2 2020.

'I'm proud of the team for earning this accolade for the fourth year in a row,' said Robert Weideman, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Nuance. 'This ranking demonstrates our future-looking approach and investment in areas that improve customer experiences, boost bottom lines, and apply AI to accelerate digital transformation goals of today's enterprises.'

Nuance enterprise solutions power over 31 billion intelligent customer interactions annually across all channels to increase revenue and customer satisfaction while reducing costs. An artificial intelligence pioneer serving Fortune 2500 companies worldwide, Nuance combines deep vertical expertise with a flexible deployment and partnership approach. Our superior cloud-native, AI-powered customer engagement technology delivers industry-best digital, voice, and biometric security innovations.

To download the full report, please go here.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 90 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information
Dayna McCoubrey
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Tel: 781-565-5000
Email: dayna.mccoubrey@nuance.com

1Opus Research, 'Decision Makers' Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants,' D. Miller, D. Top, January 2021

Disclaimer

Nuance Communications Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 12:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
01:41aNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Earns Highest Rating in Opus Research's 2021 Enterprise ..
PU
02/10NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : A culture of diversity where everyone feels welcome, hea..
PU
02/10NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Optimizing telehealth with AI-powered technologies &ndas..
PU
02/10NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Named One of "Montréal's Top Employers" for 2021
PR
02/09NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/09NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Oppenheimer Adjusts Nuance Communications PT to $60 From..
MT
02/09NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Kicks Off 2021 on High Note, Oppenheimer Says
MT
02/08NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Reports Lower Fiscal Q1 Non-GAAP EPS, Revenue
MT
02/08NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/08NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Acquires Physician Transcription Startup Saykara
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 375 M - -
Net income 2021 18,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 067 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 821x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 039 M 14 039 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nuance Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 57,63 $
Last Close Price 49,25 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark D. Benjamin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel David Tempesta Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Lloyd A. Carney Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Sherwood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Carl Petro Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.70%14 039
MICROSOFT CORPORATION9.60%1 831 401
SEA LIMITED36.13%138 513
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.27.77%125 804
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC7.95%63 131
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.78%59 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ