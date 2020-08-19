Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nuance Communications, Inc.    NUAN

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(NUAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuance Communications : Speed chart completion with cloud-based speech recognition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 10:12am EDT
Speed chart completion with cloud-based speech recognition
Posted August 19, 2020

This blog was written by Allscripts General Manager and Vice President Tina Joros.

The healthcare industry is experiencing a paradigm shift from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even as some things change, some things stay the same. Whether treating coronavirus patients, conducting telehealth visits or resurrecting services that were put on hold due to safety concerns - physicians still need to document the patient condition and the care provided. And when each patient visit brings an average of 16 minutes of interaction with the EHR, clinicians can spend more time documenting than they do with patients.

Saving time is just the beginning

Allscripts partner, Nuance Communications, offers Dragon Medical One, an AI-powered, cloud-based speech recognition solution that can speed the creation of documentation. With no voice profile training, Dragon Medical One achieves 99% accuracy from the start and helps users document three times faster than typing. But with Dragon Medical One, the time savings only begin there.

Clinicians speak

A HITRUST CSF-certified solution, Dragon Medical One features voice-enabled template, command and virtual assistant capabilities that compound physician efficiency. When paired with PowerMic Mobile, physicians have even more freedom to complete patient notes anytime, anywhere.

'With Dragon Medical One, I can dictate directly within the Allscripts Professional EHR™ fields and use voice commands to move the cursor, select text and edit content. I can dictate at normal speed and the speech engine is not only very accurate but also keeps up with me. I can dictate on multiple platforms and access the same voice profile whether I'm at home or at work,' says Dr. Steven Tai, Heritage Medical Internal Medicine Physician. 'Portability and performance mean outstanding convenience and efficiency.'

Streamlining documentation

Beyond delivering fast, accurate speech recognition, Dragon Medical One includes powerful productivity tools that enable physicians to streamline documentation by using voice to place content or perform actions. Auto-text templates insert frequently used phrases or documentation templates with default values that can be selected or modified with dictation. Voice commands automate keypresses and mouse clicks for hands-free microphone operation and navigation of EHR screens and fields.

With Dragon Medical One, clinicians can capture the complete patient story at the point of care, eliminate thousands of clicks a day, reduce documentation time by 45%, and improve the quality of their clinical documentation. Dragon Medical One is available for Allscripts TouchWorks®, Sunrise™, Paragon™ and Allscripts Professional EHR™.

Interested in learning more? Join us August 26 at 1 pm ET for the Dragon Medical One app of the month webinar, where Dr. Tai will share his first-hand experience using Dragon Medical One within Allscripts Professional EHR™. Register here.

Tags: Allscripts, clinical documentation, clinical speech recognition, Dragon Medical One, Speech Recognition

Disclaimer

Nuance Communications Inc. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 14:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
10:12aNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Speed chart completion with cloud-based speech recogniti..
PU
08/17NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Expands Availability of Cloud-Based Dragon Professional ..
PR
08/15Big U.S. funds gorged on tech stocks and gold in second quarter - 13F filings
RE
08/14Big U.S. funds gorged on tech stocks and gold in second quarter - 13F filings
RE
08/13NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Keeping patients front and center with telehealth and am..
PU
08/06NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/05NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08/05NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
08/05NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 472 M - -
Net income 2020 51,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 164x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 204 M 8 204 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,36x
EV / Sales 2021 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 8 100
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nuance Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 32,43 $
Last Close Price 29,06 $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Benjamin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd A. Carney Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel David Tempesta Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Mark Sherwood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Carl Petro Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.62.98%8 204
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.11%1 600 483
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.306.82%78 086
SEA LIMITED262.95%69 045
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC38.76%41 405
SPLUNK INC.31.97%31 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group