Nuance Communications : Speed chart completion with cloud-based speech recognition

This blog was written by Allscripts General Manager and Vice President Tina Joros.

The healthcare industry is experiencing a paradigm shift from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even as some things change, some things stay the same. Whether treating coronavirus patients, conducting telehealth visits or resurrecting services that were put on hold due to safety concerns - physicians still need to document the patient condition and the care provided. And when each patient visit brings an average of 16 minutes of interaction with the EHR, clinicians can spend more time documenting than they do with patients.

Saving time is just the beginning

Allscripts partner, Nuance Communications, offers Dragon Medical One, an AI-powered, cloud-based speech recognition solution that can speed the creation of documentation. With no voice profile training, Dragon Medical One achieves 99% accuracy from the start and helps users document three times faster than typing. But with Dragon Medical One, the time savings only begin there.

Clinicians speak

A HITRUST CSF-certified solution, Dragon Medical One features voice-enabled template, command and virtual assistant capabilities that compound physician efficiency. When paired with PowerMic Mobile, physicians have even more freedom to complete patient notes anytime, anywhere.

'With Dragon Medical One, I can dictate directly within the Allscripts Professional EHR™ fields and use voice commands to move the cursor, select text and edit content. I can dictate at normal speed and the speech engine is not only very accurate but also keeps up with me. I can dictate on multiple platforms and access the same voice profile whether I'm at home or at work,' says Dr. Steven Tai, Heritage Medical Internal Medicine Physician. 'Portability and performance mean outstanding convenience and efficiency.'

Streamlining documentation

Beyond delivering fast, accurate speech recognition, Dragon Medical One includes powerful productivity tools that enable physicians to streamline documentation by using voice to place content or perform actions. Auto-text templates insert frequently used phrases or documentation templates with default values that can be selected or modified with dictation. Voice commands automate keypresses and mouse clicks for hands-free microphone operation and navigation of EHR screens and fields.

With Dragon Medical One, clinicians can capture the complete patient story at the point of care, eliminate thousands of clicks a day, reduce documentation time by 45%, and improve the quality of their clinical documentation. Dragon Medical One is available for Allscripts TouchWorks®, Sunrise™, Paragon™ and Allscripts Professional EHR™.

