Nuance Communications : Press release of Nuance Communications, Inc., dated May 26, 2021 (Form 8-K)

Nuance Announces Agreements to Issue 17.9 million Shares of its Common Stock in Exchange for $354.8 million of its 1.00% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2035 and $64.9 million of its 1.50% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2035

BURLINGTON, Mass. - May 26, 2021 - Nuance Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAN) (the 'Company') today announced that it entered into privately negotiated agreements with certain investors to exchange (i) an aggregate of 14.7 million shares of the Company's common stock and $4.0 million in cash for $354.8 million principal amount of its outstanding 1.00% senior convertible debentures due 2035 (the '1.00% Convertible Debentures') held by such investors and (ii) an aggregate of 3.2 million shares of the Company's common stock and $0.5 million in cash for $64.9 million principal amount of its outstanding 1.50% senior convertible debentures due 2035 (the '1.50% Convertible Debentures') held by such investors (collectively, the 'Exchanges').

The Exchanges are expected to close on or about May 28, 2021. Following the Exchanges, an aggregate of $321.7 million principal amount of 1.00% Convertible Debentures and $162.5 million principal amount of 1.50% Convertible Debentures (including $118.3 million surrendered for conversion and pending settlement) will remain outstanding.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any security, in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 across the globe, we create intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

