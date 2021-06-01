Log in
    NUAN   US67020Y1001

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(NUAN)
Nuance Communications : Press release of Nuance Communications, Inc., dated May 26, 2021 (Form 8-K)

06/01/2021
Nuance Announces Agreements to Issue 17.9 million Shares of its Common Stock in Exchange for $354.8 million of its 1.00% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2035 and $64.9 million of its 1.50% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2035

BURLINGTON, Mass. - May 26, 2021 - Nuance Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAN) (the 'Company') today announced that it entered into privately negotiated agreements with certain investors to exchange (i) an aggregate of 14.7 million shares of the Company's common stock and $4.0 million in cash for $354.8 million principal amount of its outstanding 1.00% senior convertible debentures due 2035 (the '1.00% Convertible Debentures') held by such investors and (ii) an aggregate of 3.2 million shares of the Company's common stock and $0.5 million in cash for $64.9 million principal amount of its outstanding 1.50% senior convertible debentures due 2035 (the '1.50% Convertible Debentures') held by such investors (collectively, the 'Exchanges').

The Exchanges are expected to close on or about May 28, 2021. Following the Exchanges, an aggregate of $321.7 million principal amount of 1.00% Convertible Debentures and $162.5 million principal amount of 1.50% Convertible Debentures (including $118.3 million surrendered for conversion and pending settlement) will remain outstanding.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any security, in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 across the globe, we create intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the proposed Exchanges. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words 'believe,' 'project,' 'predicts,' 'budget,' 'forecast,' 'continue,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'strategy,' 'future,' 'opportunity,' 'plan,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' 'would,' 'will be,' 'will continue,' 'will likely result,' and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to

risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk that the Exchanges may not be completed in a timely manner or at all. In addition, please refer to the documents that the Company files with the SEC on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

For Investors:

Michael Maguire

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Tel: 781-565-4855

Email: michael.maguire@nuance.com

For Press:

Nancy Scott

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Tel: 781-565-4130

Email: nancy.scott@nuance.com

Disclaimer

Nuance Communications Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 21:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 375 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,85 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10 580x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 189 M 15 189 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nuance Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 57,00 $
Last Close Price 52,90 $
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,75%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark D. Benjamin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel David Tempesta Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Lloyd A. Carney Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Sherwood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Carl Petro Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.19.98%15 134
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.26%1 880 484
SEA LIMITED27.22%132 808
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.72%97 622
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.30%60 191
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-0.25%58 596