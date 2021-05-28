Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nuance Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUAN   US67020Y1001

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(NUAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nuance Communications : Stay competitive in e-commerce with AI-powered CX

05/28/2021 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stay competitive in e-commerce with AI-powered CX

Online spending is surging and is expected to top $1 trillion by 2022. Retailers need more ways to stay competitive in e-commerce and make the most of their investments in online infrastructure. That's where chatbots and other AI-powered digital engagement solutions come in: to seamlessly engage your customers across touchpoints, channels, and devices to drive results.

Posted May 28, 2021

Imagine you recently found a pair of shoes online, but the color you wanted was out of stock in your size. But you really wanted those shoes, so you shopped around and found something similar on a competitor's site. Sold.

Whether we're talking shoes, groceries, or any number of goods we now order online nearly every day, this experience is a common one. Of course, as a retailer, you won't always have every shoe in every size available every day. But what if you could prevent your shoppers from shopping with competitors?

Let's say your e-commerce site has deployed an AI-powered chatbot. So, when your shopper encounters the out-of-stock item, they can engage with the chatbot to find out when the shoes would be available. Instead of simply saying the item is out of stock, your customer would get a message to the effect of: 'This item is expected back in stock on June 15. Would you like to pre-order?' Or, the chatbot could link the shopper to other, similar options to explore.

It's a customer experience (CX) journey that's more seamless, flexible, and ultimately rewarding for customers and brands alike. Digital engagement solutions have become increasingly important in today's highly competitive e-commerce environment, and they're creating more opportunities to boost conversion rates, reduce cart abandonment, and drive upsells.

The Nuance Intelligent Engagement platform can tailor customer experiences. By leveraging multiple data points and our proprietary prediction engine to provide shoppers with hyper-personalized recommendations - such as alternatives to the out-of-stock shoes - retailers can build brand loyalty and drive results. This is true regardless of which channel your customer wants to use (desktop, mobile, IVR, IoT, or messaging) through their buying journey to help retailers stay competitive.

At the end of the day, today's online shoppers have more choices than ever, and their expectations are high. They want seamless, frictionless customer experiences that are consistent across every channel, whether in-store or online. AI-powered customer experiences, supported by chatbots and other digital engagement solutions, can transform CX and drive results.

Why do retail chatbots fail?

There's no doubt that chatbots and virtual assistants can help retail brands deliver standout shopping experiences. But it's not as simple as spinning up a basic bot and letting it loose on your customers.

Learn more
Tags: chatbot, customer experience, retail

Disclaimer

Nuance Communications Inc. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 12:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
08:45aNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS  : Announces Agreements to Issue 4.2 million Shares of its..
PR
08:39aNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS  : Stay competitive in e-commerce with AI-powered CX
PU
05/27NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS  : Mitigating risk of fraud with joined forces of Nuance a..
PU
05/26NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS  : Agrees to Issue 17.9 Million Shares in Exchange for Cer..
MT
05/26NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS  : Announces Agreements to Issue 17.9 million Shares of it..
PR
05/21NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS  : Streamlining patient care no matter the setting.
PU
05/21CALLING ALL DEVELOPERS : design, develop and deploy your own conversational AI s..
PU
05/21GLOBAL ACCESSIBILITY AWARENESS DAY 2 : How to ensure digital environments work f..
PU
05/19NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS  : Insiders at Nuance Communications (NUAN) Make Significa..
MT
05/18INSIDER TRENDS : Nuance Communications Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 375 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,85 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10 552x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 094 M 15 094 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nuance Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 57,00 $
Last Close Price 52,76 $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark D. Benjamin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel David Tempesta Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Lloyd A. Carney Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Sherwood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Carl Petro Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.19.64%15 094
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.07%1 877 697
SEA LIMITED30.93%136 678
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.23%96 121
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.28%59 495
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-0.85%58 247