Nuance Communications : Streamlining patient care no matter the setting.

Provider burnout and a shortage of healthcare professionals remain critical challenges for healthcare organizations in 2021. Telehealth platforms will continue to fill the gap and meet the needs for delivery networks and patient demand. Nuance's #1 Best in KLAS speech recognition solution, Dragon Medical One, facilitates patient care in any setting, in the exam room or in telehealth, to enable ease of use, mobility, and productivity for more providers.

A new survey on healthcare trends reveals what is plaguing providers and healthcare organizations in 2021: provider burnout, detachment, and a shortage of healthcare professionals. According to this survey and borne out by our customer feedback, healthcare organizations combat these realities with a stronger focus on telehealth.

Indeed, patients and providers have widely adopted telehealth services in the last year, and the acceptance of these platforms is here to stay as part of a hybrid approach to patient care and a necessary healthcare delivery option for convenience, value, and outcome

But despite its conveniences, the administrative burden of a telehealth visit is unique versus an in-person visit. Providers still must thoroughly and accurately document the encounter while paying attention to the video monitor. It is new behavior for both physicians and patients and not an easy task. Therefore, healthcare organizations must continue their search for technology solutions that create efficiencies for care delivery to facilitate care and empower physicians

In Mississippi, for example, Magnolia Regional Health Center has widely used Dragon Medical One, Nuance's #1 Best in KLAS speech recognition solution, to enable greater flexibility, mobility, and satisfaction for their providers. 'It was clear we needed to provide our physicians with as many options as possible to help them quickly capture information in the EHR and standardize their work process. As a result, our physicians rapidly and overwhelmingly embraced Dragon Medical One, citing ease of use and improved documentation,' Chief Information Officer David Parker stated.

As a result of the pandemic, telehealth encounters grew exponentially and enabled more access to timely care while delivering significant financial support to struggling healthcare organizations. Ensuring that your organization has the solutions to effectively capture the encounter over a telehealth visit is crucial to improving the patient-provider interaction and supporting the fight against burnout and revenue risk. Dragon Medical One offers that flexibility to physicians and accelerates their telehealth documentation capabilities.

'Essentially half of our business, 60,000 visits, is virtual now, and we have many providers working from home. Tools such as Dragon Medical One enable these providers to dictate from home and connect to patients in their homes. It was a pretty seamless transition and did not take a huge lift to do this. I truly believe Dragon Medical One has been a huge help with our increased numbers and throughput in the acute care areas, and I see firsthand providers using it eloquently in the ambulatory space with their telehealth visits.'- Dr. Anthony Dunnigan, CMIO at Valleywise Health

As the patient-provider experience continues to evolve and adapt - in the exam room and telehealth settings - speech recognition technologies and new technologies like virtual assistants and ambient clinical intelligence - will continue to help organizations solve some of healthcare's most demanding challenges and positively impact patient care.