Nuance Communications : launches Cloud-Based Dragon Professional Anywhere Solution in Australia

Sydney - March 25, 2021 - Nuance Communications, Inc. today announced the availability of its cloud-based Dragon Professional Anywhere speech recognition solution in Australia. Suitable for professionals in the public sector and private enterprise, this next-generation AI-powered solution enables users to create high-quality documentation more efficiently, securely, and at scale, while reducing cost and boosting productivity - anywhere, anytime and on any device.

The local launch of Dragon Professional Anywhere is driven by the increasing demand for cloud technology to meet the needs of modern business environments. Telsyte reports that companies are ramping up cloud investments to be more agile and resilient in the now dynamic post-COVID economic recovery.

'Because the world's workforce is operating in new and unprecedented ways, it's crucial to equip organisations of all sizes with solutions that allow for seamless and secure business continuity,' said Ed McGuiggan, General Manager for the Dragon Professional and Consumer business at Nuance. 'Dragon Professional Anywhere offers scalable deployment options, helping organisations reduce costs, realise productivity gains, and improve customer care for industries worldwide.'

Built on decades of deep vertical market expertise and investments in conversational AI advancements, Dragon Professional Anywhere complements Nuance's existing Dragon portfolio of solutions for financial services, law, small business, government departments, education and accessibility, used by millions of people worldwide, every day.

Key benefits of Dragon Professional Anywhere include:

Smart: The latest Dragon speech recognition engine powered by deep learning technology

The latest Dragon speech recognition engine powered by deep learning technology Thin client support: Negligible computing power required through thin or virtual clients

Negligible computing power required through thin or virtual clients Easy install : Minimal installation requirements save time and IT resources

: Minimal installation requirements save time and IT resources Flexible: Centralised on-premise or partner hosting

Centralised on-premise or partner hosting Secure: Hosted on Microsoft Azure with 256-bit encryption for all data

Hosted on Microsoft Azure with 256-bit encryption for all data Easy to budget: Infrastructure and maintenance costs are transparent up front

Availability:

Dragon Professional Anywhere is available in Australia through Nuance's approved partners.

Click here for more information on Dragon Professional Anywhere.

