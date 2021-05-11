Nuance Communications : wins six Stevie® American Business Awards for excellence in technological innovation

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program, with more than 3,800 nominations - a record number - submitted by organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry. More than 250 professionals worldwide served as judges and selected this year's winners. Nuance won six gold and silver awards for its achievements during a year of global challenge and profound changes.

Over the past decade, Nuance and its customers have won more than 50 Stevie Awards worldwide for achievements in customer engagement, biometrics, and healthcare. While reflecting diverse applications in multiple industries, the common element in each award is how our customers use our state-of-the-art conversational and ambient AI technology and solutions to amplify their ability to help others and address specific challenges within their respective industries.

This year, we are proud to be recognized by the 19th Annual Stevie American Business Awards with a total of six award wins:

Gold Awards

Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (2,500 or More Employees): In healthcare, the rate of physician burnout attributed to heavy administrative workloads is increasing at the same time that patients want more engaging and personalized healthcare experiences. Our solutions include the Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX), which lets physicians focus on patients instead of computer screens during in-person and virtual visits. DAX uses our ambient clinical intelligence to document doctor-patient conversations in contextual clinical notes securely and automatically.

We also applied our award‑winning intelligent engagement technology first adopted by other industries to create a patient engagement platform to give patients personalized, secure and efficient voice-powered interactions throughout their healthcare journey.

For companies in financial services, retail, telecommunications, and other industries we developed the Nuance Mix platform, enabling them to create customized omni-channel customer service experiences quickly and easily. Notably, we introduced Nuance Mix in April 2020 just as consumer demand for secure and effective online and telephone engagement skyrocketed during pandemic lockdowns. Nuance Mix lets organizations own their own digital front doors and get customers the information, products and services, and satisfying outcomes they need and want.

Achievement in Product Innovation: Pandemic-Prompted Innovation: How Nuance Enhanced its Age Detection Capabilities to Reduce COVID-19 Related Fraud: Nuance Gatekeeper helped global telecommunications provider Telefónica protect its elderly customers from scammers intent on stealing personal financial information. This helped a vulnerable population during a stressful time and enhanced Telefónica customer experiences.

Silver Awards

Most Valuable Corporate Response: Powering the Shift to Telehealth and Remote Work via Conversational AI: At the onset of the pandemic, Nuance went beyond offering products at no cost and actively asked customers which solutions could help them best deal with unprecedented circumstances. Nebraska Medicine asked for a cloud-based, voice-powered solution that could help stressed care teams safely and accurately capture COVID patient stories and document care. The Nuance team responded quickly and delivered new solutions that helped clinicians provide quality care as patient volumes surged.

We're proud to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our commitment to innovating alongside our customers to empower them with practical AI-powered solutions, especially during a time of unprecedented challenges.

