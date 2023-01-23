Nubeva Announces Strategic Relationship with Kroll

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF)(“Nubeva” or the “Company”) announces a strategic relationship with Kroll, the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions. Kroll is a pioneer in managed security services, digital forensics, and incident response, conducting over 3,000 incident response investigations annually. Under the agreement, the two companies will partner on technology used in ransomware investigations.



“We are honored to have Kroll as a strategic partner. After extensive technical testing, we are delighted that Kroll has validated our capabilities and sees value in it for their customers and the market as a whole,” said Steve Perkins, CMO, and Head of Product for Nubeva. “With Kroll’s extensive experience in incident response and recovery, Nubeva is now equipped with the best of the best experience on our side as we continue to strive to enhance our offerings to meet the market.”

“We look forward to partnering with the team at Nubeva as they help organizations build resilience to ransomware in a way that is both innovative and effective for our clients,” said Ben Demonte, Chief Operating Officer of the Cyber Risk business at Kroll. “Ransomware continues to be a top threat to organizations, and quarter after quarter, we see it dominate our threat landscape reports. Partnerships that seek to counter this attack vector are vital to driving down its prevalence.”

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. For a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware decryption solutions, Contact Us .

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll’s team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm’s nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at Kroll.com.​​​​​​​

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans, the outlook of the cybersecurity industry and the expectation that the Company will be cash flow positive for calendar 2023. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information and financial outlook are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements for reasons relating to the development and adoption of the Company’s technology, and its input and capital cost requirements, among other factors. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties regarding the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.