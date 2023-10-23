SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA), a leader in decryption solutions, has secured a U.S. patent for its capability to decrypt TLS traffic with certificate pinning. This advancement directly supports SWG, SASE, Firewalls, and other network security and monitoring systems, helping them eliminate blind spots and enhance traffic inspection.

Certificate pinning, adopted by major corporations like Apple, Google, and Microsoft, is a mechanism designed to counter Man-in-the-Middle (MITM) techniques. Consequently, it poses significant challenges for security monitoring systems such as Secure Web Gateways (SWG), Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and next-generation firewalls, creating visibility obstacles for top-tier cybersecurity solutions and the enterprises they protect. With widely used applications like Microsoft 365 and Dropbox implementing certificate pinning, the urgency for innovative solutions has become paramount.

"Currently, security providers using MITM must bypass inspection of pinned traffic, thereby limiting security capability and effectiveness. Our solution allows them to inspect traffic that was once inaccessible to them, filling a critical gap in the cybersecurity market," said Randy Chou, CEO and Founder of Nubeva. "This patent not only solidifies our unique position in the market but also plays a crucial role in safeguarding our intellectual property."

To address the cybersecurity challenges posed by modern TLS, governmental bodies are seeking enhanced monitoring solutions. With the awarded patent and active partnerships with standards organizations, Nubeva's SKI is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of TLS decryption for inspection.

For more information on Nubeva - visit www.nubeva.com/TLS



About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva develops next-generation enterprise decryption solutions for TLS and Ransomware. The company’s TLS solution consists of a micro-endpoint agent that automatically discovers and extracts symmetric keys from handshake processes in memory, in real time, and then security forwards them to the decryption systems for fast and easy decryption. The solution works without any modification to applications, libraries, network and systems architectures, or PKI. SKI works on nearly all versions of linux, containers and Kubernetes, and windows server/client systems. The solution enables decryption of TLS1.3, 1.2 with PFS, as well as pinned certificate sessions for both passive and inline use cases. The company delivers the solution as a software toolkit to enable solution and service providers, as well as mature SecOps/DevOps teams in the enhancement of existing or new visibility solutions.

