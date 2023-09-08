SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF)(“Nubeva” or the “Company”) announces Kroll, LLC (“Kroll”) has terminated its relationship with the Company in respect of all use cases, more particularly described in the Company’s news releases of December 5, 2022, January 4, 2023, January 23, 2023 and March 2, 2023. Company revenue related to its relationship with Kroll comprised 86% of total revenue for the Company’s 2023 fiscal year. The Company looks forward to continuing to diversify its customer base with additional engagements in fiscal 2024, including the three-year, US$1,700,000 contract announced on June 7, 2023.



