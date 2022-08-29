Nubeva Technologies : Annual Financial Statements - Year Ended April 30, 2022
08/29/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Years Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Shareholders of Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at April 30, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at April 30, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 1 to the financial statements, which describes events or conditions that indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Steven Reichert.
DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
Vancouver, BC
August 26, 2022
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Note
April 30, 2022
April 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and money market instruments
6
$
3,992,124
$
2,280,420
Accounts receivable
7
139,521
335,002
Tax credit receivable
8, 16
225,637
241,260
Prepaid expenses and deposits
9
39,626
129,967
Total current assets
4,396,908
2,986,649
Equipment
10
3,706
-
Total Assets
$
4,400,614
$
2,986,649
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
11, 13
$
183,167
$
198,922
Current portion of term loans payable
14
1,026
182,915
Deferred revenue
12
63,750
38,501
Total current liabilities
247,943
420,338
Term loans payable
14
24,882
26,387
Total Liabilities
272,825
446,725
Shareholders' Equity
Common share capital
15
19,048,266
14,936,186
Subscription receipts
15
-
1,891
Reserves
15
2,082,851
1,306,357
Deficit
(16,879,293)
(13,612,967)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(124,035)
(91,543)
Total Equity
4,127,789
2,539,924
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
4,400,614
$
2,986,649
Subsequent events - note 22
Approved by the directors:
"Randy Chou"
"Greig Bannister"
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 2
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Year Ended April 30,
Note
2022
2021
Revenue
18
$
235,643
$
1,964,635
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
17
1,001,704
742,948
Research and development
17
1,205,318
1,159,629
Sales and marketing
17
928,899
1,022,167
Share-based compensation
13, 15
419,296
327,237
Total expenses
3,555,217
3,251,981
Other Items
Interest and other income
1,924
2,857
Interest expense
14
(11,729)
(23,966)
Gain on digital currency
21
-
28,180
Gain on shares issued for services/debt
11, 15
7,843
96,236
Foreign exchange loss
(7,142)
(64,224)
Bad debt expense
7
(15,500)
-
Government assistance
14,17
77,852
486,259
Net loss
(3,266,326)
(762,004)
Other comprehensive income (loss), items that will be recycled
through profit and loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(32,492)
38,842
Total comprehensive loss
$
(3,298,818)
$
(723,162)
Loss per share - basic and dliuted
$
(0.05)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
64,071,847
56,845,264
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
3
