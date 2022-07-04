Log in
    NBVA   CA67021Y1097

NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(NBVA)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:23 2022-07-04 am EDT
0.8600 CAD   -5.49%
NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES : Interim Financial Statements - Six Months Ended October 31, 2021
PU
NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES : MD&A - Six Months Ended October 31, 2021
PU
NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES : CFO Certification - Six Months Ended October 31, 2021
PU
Nubeva Technologies : CFO Certification - Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022

07/04/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Form 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Sheri Rempel, Chief Financial Officer of Nubeva Technologies Ltd., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (the "issuer") for the interim period ended January 31, 2022.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: March 28, 2022

/s/ "Sheri Rempel"

Sheri Rempel

Chief Financial Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 21:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
