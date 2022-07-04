Nubeva Technologies : Interim Financial Statements - Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022
07/04/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021
UNAUDITED
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, Subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at January 31, 2022 and April 30, 2021
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Note
January 31, 2022
April 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and money market instruments
4
$
4,146,688
$
2,280,420
Accounts receivable
5
193,381
335,002
Tax credit receivable
6, 13
159,247
241,260
Prepaid expenses and deposits
7
63,083
129,967
Total current assets
4,562,399
2,986,649
Total Assets
$
4,562,399
$
2,986,649
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8, 10
$
159,260
$
198,922
Current portion of term loans payable
11
28,496
182,915
Deferred revenue
9
-
38,501
Total current liabilities
187,756
420,338
Term loans payable
11
29,193
26,387
Total Liabilities
216,949
446,725
Shareholders' Equity
Common share capital
12
17,790,003
14,936,186
Subscription receipts
12
1,179,338
1,891
Reserves
12
1,626,242
1,306,357
Deficit
(16,102,478)
(13,612,967)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(147,655)
(91,543)
Total Equity
4,345,450
2,539,924
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
4,562,399
$
2,986,649
Subsequent events - note 17
Approved by the directors:
"Randy Chou"
"Greig Bannister"
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Nine Months Ended January 31,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Re ve nue
14
$
55,677
$
766,709
$
115,791
$
1,734,024
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
13
217,758
176,727
749,578
550,764
Research and development
13
389,100
276,617
1,098,545
905,104
Sales and marketing
13
224,389
267,989
711,863
769,338
Share-based compensation
10, 12
76,386
93,876
347,954
140,503
Total expenses
907,633
815,209
2,907,940
2,365,709
Other Items
Interest and other income
139
173
679
2,748
Interest expense
11
(2,291)
(6,249)
(13,978)
(17,447)
Gain on digital currency
-
11,469
-
28,180
Gain on shares issued for services/debt
12
7,870
96,236
7,870
96,236
Foreign exchange loss
(3,918)
(4,146)
(4,768)
(22,506)
Government assistance
11, 13
83,294
12,339
281,422
318,043
Net income (loss)
(766,862)
61,322
(2,520,924)
(226,431)
Other comprehensive income (loss), items that will be
recycled through profit and loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(51,161)
14,235
(56,112)
30,025
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
(818,023)
$
75,557
$
(2,577,036)
$
(196,406)
Income (loss) per share - basic and dliuted
$
(0.01)
$
0.00
$
(0.04)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
64,974,557
56,666,833
62,792,726
56,431,644
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
3
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Share capital
Reserves
Obligation
Share Based
Accumulated
Common
Warrants
Other
Note
Amount
to Issue
Payment
Deficit
Total
Shares
Reserve
Comprehensive
Shares
Reserve
Loss
Balance April 30, 2020
56,153,155
$
13,730,668
$
-
$
603,282
$
101,346
$
(12,960,121)
$
(130,385)
$
1,344,790
Options exercised
529,809
26,225
-
(5,243)
-
-
-
20,982
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
140,503
-
-
-
140,503
RSU issued
216,128
56,720
-
(56,720)
-
-
-
-
Forfeited options
-
-
-
(96,185)
-
96,185
-
-
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
30,025
30,025
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(226,431)
-
(226,431)
Balance January 31, 2021
56,899,092
$
13,813,613
$
-
$
585,637
$
101,346
$
(13,090,367)
$
(100,360)
$
1,309,869
Balance April 30, 2021
60,986,929
$
14,936,186
$
1,891
$
758,383
$
547,974
$
(13,612,967)
$
(91,543)
$
2,539,924
Shares issued pursuant to private placements
12
2,455,000
1,159,891
-
395,999
-
-
1,555,890
Share issuance costs
12
-
(4,473)
-
-
(2,115)
-
-
(6,588)
Share-based compensation
12
-
-
-
347,954
-
-
-
347,954
Options exercised
12
1,033,217
157,655
(1,891)
(61,318)
-
-
-
94,446
Warrants exercised
12
2,000,641
1,463,852
-
-
(329,222)
-
-
1,134,630
Shares issued for services
12
102,443
76,892
-
-
-
-
-
76,892
Forfeited options
12
-
-
-
(31,413)
-
31,413
-
-
Subscription receipts
12
-
-
1,179,338
-
-
-
1,179,338
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
(56,112)
(56,112)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(2,520,924)
-
(2,520,924)
Balance Janury 31, 2022
66,578,230
$
17,790,003
$
1,179,338
$
1,013,606
$
612,636
$
(16,102,478)
$
(147,655)
$
4,345,450
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
4
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
$
(2,520,924)
$
(226,431)
Items not involving cash:
Share-based compensation
347,954
140,503
Interest accrued
12,869
17,447
Gain on digital currency
-
(28,180)
Foreign exchange
-
34,830
Government assistance
(76,524)
(269,267)
Shares issued for services
84,762
-
Gain on shares issued on service settlement
(7,870)
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations:
Accounts receivable
142,365
(593,671)
Prepaid expenses
61,967
67,446
Tax credit receivable
61,586
97,090
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(53,864)
(143,174)
Deferred revenue
(38,501)
54,806
Cash used in operating activities
(1,986,180)
(848,601)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from private placements
1,555,890
-
Share issuance costs
(6,588)
-
Term loans
(87,401)
42,600
Proceeds from sale of digital currency
-
56,565
Subscription receipts
1,179,338
-
Options exercised
94,446
20,982
Warrants exercised
1,134,630
-
Cash from financing activities
3,870,315
120,147
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
(17,867)
8,622
Net decrease in cash during the period
1,866,268
(719,832)
Cash and money market investments, beginning of the period
2,280,420
1,873,375
Cash and money market investments, end of the period
$
4,146,688
$
1,153,543
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
5
