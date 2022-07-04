Nubeva Technologies : Interim Financial Statements - Six Months Ended October 31, 2021

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 UNAUDITED NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, Subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at October 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021 (Expressed in United States Dollars) Note October 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and money market instruments 4 $ 1,849,049 $ 2,280,420 Accounts receivable 5 156,817 335,002 Taxcredit receivable 6, 13 357,441 241,260 Prepaid expenses and deposits 7 76,442 129,967 Total current assets 2,439,749 2,986,649 Total Assets $ 2,439,749 $ 2,986,649 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8, 10 $ 123,853 $ 198,922 Current portion of termloans payable 11 73,535 182,915 Deferred revenue 9 6,093 38,501 Total current liabilities 203,481 420,338 Termloans payable 11 19,219 26,387 Total Liabilities 222,700 446,725 Shareholders' Equity Common share capital 12 16,205,046 14,936,186 Obligation to issue shares 12 - 1,891 Reserves 12 1,475,526 1,306,357 Deficit (15,367,029) (13,612,967) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (96,494) (91,543) Total Equity 2,217,049 2,539,924 Total Liabilities andShareholders' Equity $ 2,439,749 $ 2,986,649 Subsequent events - note 17 Approved by the directors: "Randy Chou" "Greig Bannister" The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in United States Dollars) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 14 $ 28,600 $ 927,702 $ 60,114 $ 967,315 Operating expenses: General and administrative 13 291,976 178,344 531,820 374,037 Research and development 13 352,890 290,140 709,445 628,487 Sales and marketing 13 231,888 241,691 487,474 501,349 Share-based compensation 10, 12 118,973 18,361 271,568 46,627 Total expenses 995,727 728,536 2,000,307 1,550,500 Other Items Interest and other income 197 2,158 540 2,575 Interest expense 11 (5,317) (11,198) (11,687) (11,198) Gain on digital currency - 7,984 - 16,711 Foreign exchange loss 26 (2,290) (850) (18,360) Government assistance 11, 13 70,389 98,305 198,128 305,704 Net income (loss) (901,832) 294,125 (1,754,062) (287,753) Other comprehensive income (loss), items that will be recycled through profit and loss Foreign currency translation adjustment 13,610 (26,261) (4,951) 15,790 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (888,222) $ 267,864 $ (1,759,013) $ (271,963) Income (loss) per share - basic and dliuted $ (0.01) $ 0.01 $ (0.03) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 62,288,127 56,372,082 61,701,810 55,759,834 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 3

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY For the Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in United States Dollars) Share capital Reserves Obligation Share Based Accumulated Common Warrants Other Note Amount to Issue Payment Deficit Total Shares Reserve Comprehensive Shares Reserve Loss Balance April 30, 2020 56,153,155 $ 13,730,668 $ - $ 603,282 $ 101,346 $ (12,960,121) $ (130,385) $ 1,344,790 Options exercised 69,677 3,037 - (505) - - - 2,532 Share-based compensation - - - 46,627 - - - 46,627 RSU issued 205,284 53,284 - (53,284) - - - - Cash received in advance of shares issued - - 4,164 - - - - 4,164 Forfeited options - - - (171) - 171 - - Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 15,790 15,790 Net loss for the period - - - - - (287,753) - (287,753) Balance October 31, 2020 56,428,116 $ 13,786,989 $ - $ 595,949 $ 101,346 $ (13,247,703) $ (114,595) $ 1,126,150 Balance April 30, 2021 60,986,929 $ 14,936,186 $ 1,891 $ 758,383 $ 547,974 $ (13,612,967) $ (91,543) $ 2,539,924 Shares issued pursuant to private placements 12 655,000 315,353 - - 98,091 - - 413,444 Share issuance costs - (1,023) - - - - - (1,023) Share-based compensation 12 - - - 271,568 - - - 271,568 Options exercised 12 178,710 61,997 (1,891) (28,552) - - - 31,554 Warrants exercised 12 1,211,110 811,069 - - (171,938) - - 639,131 Shares for services 102,443 81,464 - - - - - 81,464 Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (4,951) (4,951) Net loss for the period - - - - - (1,754,062) - (1,754,062) Balance October 31, 2021 63,134,192 $ 16,205,046 $ - $ 1,001,399 $ 474,127 $ (15,367,029) $ (96,494) $ 2,217,049 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 4