    NBVA   CA67021Y1097

NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(NBVA)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:36 2022-07-04 am EDT
0.8600 CAD   -5.49%
Nubeva Technologies : Interim Financial Statements - Six Months Ended October 31, 2021

07/04/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

UNAUDITED

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, Subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at October 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Note

October 31, 2021

April 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and money market instruments

4

$

1,849,049

$

2,280,420

Accounts receivable

5

156,817

335,002

Taxcredit receivable

6, 13

357,441

241,260

Prepaid expenses and deposits

7

76,442

129,967

Total current assets

2,439,749

2,986,649

Total Assets

$

2,439,749

$

2,986,649

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8, 10

$

123,853

$

198,922

Current portion of termloans payable

11

73,535

182,915

Deferred revenue

9

6,093

38,501

Total current liabilities

203,481

420,338

Termloans payable

11

19,219

26,387

Total Liabilities

222,700

446,725

Shareholders' Equity

Common share capital

12

16,205,046

14,936,186

Obligation to issue shares

12

-

1,891

Reserves

12

1,475,526

1,306,357

Deficit

(15,367,029)

(13,612,967)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(96,494)

(91,543)

Total Equity

2,217,049

2,539,924

Total Liabilities andShareholders' Equity

$

2,439,749

$

2,986,649

Subsequent events - note 17

Approved by the directors:

"Randy Chou"

"Greig Bannister"

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2

Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Three Months Ended October 31,

Six Months Ended October 31,

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

14

$

28,600

$

927,702

$

60,114

$

967,315

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

13

291,976

178,344

531,820

374,037

Research and development

13

352,890

290,140

709,445

628,487

Sales and marketing

13

231,888

241,691

487,474

501,349

Share-based compensation

10, 12

118,973

18,361

271,568

46,627

Total expenses

995,727

728,536

2,000,307

1,550,500

Other Items

Interest and other income

197

2,158

540

2,575

Interest expense

11

(5,317)

(11,198)

(11,687)

(11,198)

Gain on digital currency

-

7,984

-

16,711

Foreign exchange loss

26

(2,290)

(850)

(18,360)

Government assistance

11, 13

70,389

98,305

198,128

305,704

Net income (loss)

(901,832)

294,125

(1,754,062)

(287,753)

Other comprehensive income (loss), items that will be

recycled through profit and loss

Foreign currency translation adjustment

13,610

(26,261)

(4,951)

15,790

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

(888,222)

$

267,864

$

(1,759,013)

$

(271,963)

Income (loss) per share - basic and dliuted

$

(0.01)

$

0.01

$

(0.03)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

62,288,127

56,372,082

61,701,810

55,759,834

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3

Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

For the Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Share capital

Reserves

Obligation

Share Based

Accumulated

Common

Warrants

Other

Note

Amount

to Issue

Payment

Deficit

Total

Shares

Reserve

Comprehensive

Shares

Reserve

Loss

Balance April 30, 2020

56,153,155

$

13,730,668

$

-

$

603,282

$

101,346

$

(12,960,121)

$

(130,385)

$

1,344,790

Options exercised

69,677

3,037

-

(505)

-

-

-

2,532

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

46,627

-

-

-

46,627

RSU issued

205,284

53,284

-

(53,284)

-

-

-

-

Cash received in advance of shares issued

-

-

4,164

-

-

-

-

4,164

Forfeited options

-

-

-

(171)

-

171

-

-

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

-

-

-

15,790

15,790

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(287,753)

-

(287,753)

Balance October 31, 2020

56,428,116

$

13,786,989

$

-

$

595,949

$

101,346

$

(13,247,703)

$

(114,595)

$

1,126,150

Balance April 30, 2021

60,986,929

$

14,936,186

$

1,891

$

758,383

$

547,974

$

(13,612,967)

$

(91,543)

$

2,539,924

Shares issued pursuant to private placements

12

655,000

315,353

-

-

98,091

-

-

413,444

Share issuance costs

-

(1,023)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,023)

Share-based compensation

12

-

-

-

271,568

-

-

-

271,568

Options exercised

12

178,710

61,997

(1,891)

(28,552)

-

-

-

31,554

Warrants exercised

12

1,211,110

811,069

-

-

(171,938)

-

-

639,131

Shares for services

102,443

81,464

-

-

-

-

-

81,464

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,951)

(4,951)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(1,754,062)

-

(1,754,062)

Balance October 31, 2021

63,134,192

$

16,205,046

$

- $

1,001,399

$

474,127

$

(15,367,029)

$

(96,494)

$

2,217,049

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4

Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

2021

2020

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

$

(1,754,062)

$

(287,753)

Items not involving cash:

Share-based compensation

271,568

46,627

Interest accrued

(11,687)

11,198

Gain on digital currency

-

(16,711)

Foreign exchange

-

(1,669)

Government assistance

(75,988)

(269,032)

Shares for services

39,332

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations:

Accounts receivable

178,185

(15,134)

Prepaid expenses

53,525

49,737

Taxcredit receivable

(122,140)

(132,448)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(32,936)

17,105

Termloan payable

(33,063)

-

Deferred revenue

(32,408)

130,411

Cash used in operating activities

(1,519,674)

(467,669)

Financing activities:

Proceeds from private placements

413,444

-

Share issuance costs

(1,023)

-

Termloans

-

42,600

Cash received prior to issuance of shares

-

4,164

Options exercised

31,554

2,532

Warrants exercised

639,131

-

Cash from financing activities

1,083,106

49,296

Effect of foreign exchange on cash

5,197

-

Net decrease in cash during the period

(431,371)

(418,373)

Cash and money market investments, beginning of the period

2,280,420

1,873,375

Cash and money market investments, end of the period

$

1,849,049

$

1,455,002

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Supplemental Cash Flow information

During the period ended October 31, 2021, 102,443 shares were issued to settle $80,463 of services.

6

