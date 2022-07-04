Nubeva Technologies : Interim Financial Statements - Six Months Ended October 31, 2021
07/04/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
UNAUDITED
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, Subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at October 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Note
October 31, 2021
April 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and money market instruments
4
$
1,849,049
$
2,280,420
Accounts receivable
5
156,817
335,002
Taxcredit receivable
6, 13
357,441
241,260
Prepaid expenses and deposits
7
76,442
129,967
Total current assets
2,439,749
2,986,649
Total Assets
$
2,439,749
$
2,986,649
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8, 10
$
123,853
$
198,922
Current portion of termloans payable
11
73,535
182,915
Deferred revenue
9
6,093
38,501
Total current liabilities
203,481
420,338
Termloans payable
11
19,219
26,387
Total Liabilities
222,700
446,725
Shareholders' Equity
Common share capital
12
16,205,046
14,936,186
Obligation to issue shares
12
-
1,891
Reserves
12
1,475,526
1,306,357
Deficit
(15,367,029)
(13,612,967)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(96,494)
(91,543)
Total Equity
2,217,049
2,539,924
Total Liabilities andShareholders' Equity
$
2,439,749
$
2,986,649
Subsequent events - note 17
Approved by the directors:
"Randy Chou"
"Greig Bannister"
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Three Months Ended October 31,
Six Months Ended October 31,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
14
$
28,600
$
927,702
$
60,114
$
967,315
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
13
291,976
178,344
531,820
374,037
Research and development
13
352,890
290,140
709,445
628,487
Sales and marketing
13
231,888
241,691
487,474
501,349
Share-based compensation
10, 12
118,973
18,361
271,568
46,627
Total expenses
995,727
728,536
2,000,307
1,550,500
Other Items
Interest and other income
197
2,158
540
2,575
Interest expense
11
(5,317)
(11,198)
(11,687)
(11,198)
Gain on digital currency
-
7,984
-
16,711
Foreign exchange loss
26
(2,290)
(850)
(18,360)
Government assistance
11, 13
70,389
98,305
198,128
305,704
Net income (loss)
(901,832)
294,125
(1,754,062)
(287,753)
Other comprehensive income (loss), items that will be
recycled through profit and loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
13,610
(26,261)
(4,951)
15,790
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
(888,222)
$
267,864
$
(1,759,013)
$
(271,963)
Income (loss) per share - basic and dliuted
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
$
(0.03)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
62,288,127
56,372,082
61,701,810
55,759,834
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
3
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Share capital
Reserves
Obligation
Share Based
Accumulated
Common
Warrants
Other
Note
Amount
to Issue
Payment
Deficit
Total
Shares
Reserve
Comprehensive
Shares
Reserve
Loss
Balance April 30, 2020
56,153,155
$
13,730,668
$
-
$
603,282
$
101,346
$
(12,960,121)
$
(130,385)
$
1,344,790
Options exercised
69,677
3,037
-
(505)
-
-
-
2,532
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
46,627
-
-
-
46,627
RSU issued
205,284
53,284
-
(53,284)
-
-
-
-
Cash received in advance of shares issued
-
-
4,164
-
-
-
-
4,164
Forfeited options
-
-
-
(171)
-
171
-
-
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
15,790
15,790
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(287,753)
-
(287,753)
Balance October 31, 2020
56,428,116
$
13,786,989
$
-
$
595,949
$
101,346
$
(13,247,703)
$
(114,595)
$
1,126,150
Balance April 30, 2021
60,986,929
$
14,936,186
$
1,891
$
758,383
$
547,974
$
(13,612,967)
$
(91,543)
$
2,539,924
Shares issued pursuant to private placements
12
655,000
315,353
-
-
98,091
-
-
413,444
Share issuance costs
-
(1,023)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,023)
Share-based compensation
12
-
-
-
271,568
-
-
-
271,568
Options exercised
12
178,710
61,997
(1,891)
(28,552)
-
-
-
31,554
Warrants exercised
12
1,211,110
811,069
-
-
(171,938)
-
-
639,131
Shares for services
102,443
81,464
-
-
-
-
-
81,464
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,951)
(4,951)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,754,062)
-
(1,754,062)
Balance October 31, 2021
63,134,192
$
16,205,046
$
- $
1,001,399
$
474,127
$
(15,367,029)
$
(96,494)
$
2,217,049
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
4
Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
$
(1,754,062)
$
(287,753)
Items not involving cash:
Share-based compensation
271,568
46,627
Interest accrued
(11,687)
11,198
Gain on digital currency
-
(16,711)
Foreign exchange
-
(1,669)
Government assistance
(75,988)
(269,032)
Shares for services
39,332
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations:
Accounts receivable
178,185
(15,134)
Prepaid expenses
53,525
49,737
Taxcredit receivable
(122,140)
(132,448)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(32,936)
17,105
Termloan payable
(33,063)
-
Deferred revenue
(32,408)
130,411
Cash used in operating activities
(1,519,674)
(467,669)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from private placements
413,444
-
Share issuance costs
(1,023)
-
Termloans
-
42,600
Cash received prior to issuance of shares
-
4,164
Options exercised
31,554
2,532
Warrants exercised
639,131
-
Cash from financing activities
1,083,106
49,296
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
5,197
-
Net decrease in cash during the period
(431,371)
(418,373)
Cash and money market investments, beginning of the period
2,280,420
1,873,375
Cash and money market investments, end of the period
$
1,849,049
$
1,455,002
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Supplemental Cash Flow information
During the period ended October 31, 2021, 102,443 shares were issued to settle $80,463 of services.
6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 21:52:05 UTC.