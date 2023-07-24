Nubeva Technologies Ltd.(TSXV:NBVA) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses business-to-business (B2B) software for cybersecurity solutions with a focus on ransomware. The Company also develops and licenses software for the decryption of network traffic. The Company licenses its software to end user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity and application solution manufacturers. The Company provides cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services associated with customizing its products. The Company's products include SKI Sensor and C Library, Decryptor Containers and C Library, FastKey Protocol, FastKey Buffer, KeySense, and Database Interfaces.

Sector Software