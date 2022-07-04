Nubeva Technologies : MD&A - Six Months Ended October 31, 2021

Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

This Management Discussion and Analysis (this "MD&A") is dated December 29, 2021 and is intended to assist the reader in understanding the results of operations and financial condition of Nubeva Technologies Ltd., ("Nubeva" or the "Company"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the following information that can be obtained from www.sedar.com :

the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended October 31, 2021 and accompanying notes; and the Company's management discussion and analysis for the year ended April 30, 2021.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Nubeva have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee ("IFRIC").

Nubeva's reporting currency is United States Dollars and its functional currency is Canadian Dollars. The functional currency of each entity is measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which that entity operates. The Company has the following wholly owned operating subsidiaries:

Subsidiary Operating location Functional currency Nubeva, Inc. San Jose, California United States Dollars Nubeva PTY Ltd. Sydney, NSW Australia Australian Dollars

CAUTION ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This MD&A contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-lookingstatements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When we discuss our strategy, plans, outlook, future financial and operating performance, financing plans, growth in cash flow and other events and developments that have not yet happened, we are making forward-looking statements. All statements in this MD&A that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including the following:

the development and capabilities of Nubeva (as defined herein) to provide the security platform and services;

our plan to expand operations by adding additional customers;

our expectations in relation to working capital;

our expectations in relation to our future financial needs;

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the following: