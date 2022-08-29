Nubeva Technologies : MD&A - Year Ended April 30, 2022 08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS This Management Discussion and Analysis (this "MD&A") is dated August 26, 2022 and is intended to assist the reader in understanding the results of operations and financial condition of Nubeva Technologies Ltd., ("Nubeva" or the "Company"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2022 and accompanying notes that can be obtained from www.sedar.com. The consolidated financial statements of Nubeva have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee ("IFRIC"). Nubeva's reporting currency is United States Dollars and its functional currency is Canadian Dollars. The functional currency of each entity is measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which that entity operates. The Company has the following wholly owned operating subsidiaries: Subsidiary Operating location Functional currency Nubeva, Inc. San Jose, California United States Dollars Nubeva PTY Ltd. Sydney, NSW Australia Australian Dollars CAUTION ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This MD&A contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-lookingstatements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When we discuss our strategy, plans, outlook, future financial and operating performance, financing plans, growth in cash flow and other events and developments that have not yet happened, we are making forward-looking statements. All statements in this MD&A that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including the following: the development and capabilities of Nubeva (as defined herein) to provide the security platform and services;

our plan to expand operations by adding additional customers;

our expectations in relation to working capital; and

our expectations in relation to our future financial needs. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the following: our dependence on suppliers and customers;

our untested business model;

our ability to attract customers;

the competitive nature of the cloud-based security market;

cloud-based security market; our ability to manage our growth;

exchange rate risks;

regulatory risks;

our future operations; 1 our dependence on key personnel;

dilution to present and prospective shareholders;

the lack of a market for our securities; and

our share price. The Company assumes no responsibility to revise forward looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or changes in circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws. 1. History of the Business The Company's registered and records office is located at 750 West Pender Street, Suite 401, Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 2T7. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. was incorporated on February 3, 2017 under the Business Corporation Act of British Columbia as a capital pool company ("CPC"). The Company was a Capital Pool Company and had no business operations prior to February 28, 2018. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and OTCQB Venture Market ("NBVAF"). The Company's registered and records office are located at Suite 401, 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2T7. Nubeva, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 30, 2016. Nubeva Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary, Nubeva Pty Ltd. was incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia on April 20, 2016. Nubeva is based in San Jose, California and its principal activity is the development and commercialization of software to enable organizations to extend and run their visibility and security controls inside public and private clouds. 2. Core Business Nubeva develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations. The solutions include TLS (SSL) network decryption that broadens network traffic security and visibility for cybersecurity and application monitoring manufacturers, and the Company's newly released flagship solution: Ransomware Reversal which decrypts files and data that are encrypted by ransomware attacks, without paying ransoms for faster and lower cost restoration of operations. Both solutions are powered by the company's proprietary and patented Session Key Intercept ("SKI") technology that enables the discovery and copy of the keys used to encrypt network traffic or files at the moment of encryption. With the encryption keys available, decryption is not only possible, but is fast, easy, and extremely efficient. In calendar Q3'21, Nubeva discovered that its SKI technology could be adapted to the urgent and growing global crisis of ransomware. The macro problem is that despite all the new security and backup technologies available, and increased spending on them over the past few years, ransomware attacks continue to grow in volume, ransom dollars, and most importantly in overall impact to organizations due to operational disruption. Ransomware continues to find holes in the status-quo solutions and due to its success has become a multi-billion-dollar criminal "Growth Industry." As testimony to this, a survey by Sophos discovered: in 2021, of the 66% of organizations reported being attack, over 45% choosing to pay the ransom over recovery from backup systems. These numbers increased sharply since 2020, and many reports indicate that ransomware rates will continue to rise. The Company assessed the market opportunity and its ability to execute ransomware attacks and began to redirect the majority of all new product developments and marketing efforts to ransomware. In Q4 the 2 Company began to pre-announce its capability. In late January, the Company released its first commercial version of the product: Ransomware Reversal and has begun sales and marketing to end-users' organizations, manages security service providers, and to OEM solution manufacturers. RANSOMWARE SOLUTION Ransomware is an accelerating global crisis In the world of security and law enforcement there are many ways in which criminals "ransom" (extort monies) for demands. "Ransomware" is synonymous with crypto-ransomware, which is malicious software whose impact is the encryption of data files on a computer to disable access use. When the ransom is paid, typically in Bitcoin, keys are supplied to the victim in order to unlock the files and restore operations. Today ransomware threat actor "gangs" have become very good at maximizing operational outages to extract maximum ransom amounts. Ransoms have grown 10x over the last 3 years and there are many reports that the true cost to an organization is over 10x that in the total cost of recovery, losses for operational disruptions, lost customers, and brand damage. As a result, of their success and the anonymity of cryptocurrency, ransomware has become a multi- billion dollar "growth industry." Law enforcement, intelligence agencies, as well as the cyber insurance industry all predict significant growth in ransomware attacks for the next 3 to 5 years. Status-Quo Solutions Are Insufficient There are two main categories of solutions to ransomware: cybersecurity solutions and backup and recovery solutions. Despite all the innovations and steady increases in spending year over year on these solutions, ransomware continues to grow. Clearly, there are gaps between the status-quo solutions being applied. This is no difference in fighting cyber criminals for the last 20 years, for every new defense, the criminals always find a new vulnerability and attack vector. The attack surface, attack vectors and methods, and threat actors continue to grow. Moreover, many organizations simply do not have the budgets, talent, or maturity to implement and operate those technologies properly. Thus, a vast number of businesses, governments, critical local infrastructure, and education are all exposed. And while backup systems and strategies a critical, it is often infeasible to have real-time backups of all data. And worse, ransomware has become very good at disabling or corrupting backups in order to create data gaps and average recovery from backups can range from 5 to over 22 on average. Nubeva Ransomware Reversal is A New Solution Nubeva's Ransomware Reversal solution provides a completely new approach in the fight against ransomware. Rather than trying to try and detect and block potential threats as the rest of the cybersecurity industry attempts, Nubeva assumes ransomware attacker will get through and succeed sooner or later. At that point, Ransomware Reversal is the easiest, fastest, and lowest cost way to recover from successful attacks. The business value is simple and clear; lower the risk and costs of ransomware attacks. Nubeva's solution consists of very small endpoint software that is installed on servers, desktops, and laptop computers. When ransomware detonates and begins encrypting files, the Nubeva software intercepts and saves copies of the encryption keys. Then, as companies begin their incident response to the attack, Nubeva works with those teams to supply decrypted software that uses the keys to restore the data. Ransomware reversal is trivial to implement and operate and support small to extremely large environments based on its open, modern, cloud- delivered architecture. 3 Nubeva is currently marketing Ransomware Reversal through three routes: directly to end-user companies and organizations; to managed security service providers (MSSPs) and incident response (IR) companies for value added resale; and to cybersecurity solution manufacturers for the longer-term opportunity to embed our solutions into their products and installed base. TLS SOLUTION Deep and Thorough Inspection of Network Traffic is Mission Critical Enterprises and service providers must inspect and monitor their network traffic between applications, data centers, clouds, the internet, and end-users and their devices. The drivers are cybersecurity and application performance monitoring and assurance. They need to look at the flows of connections and the actual data transmitted to detect and defend from cyber threats as well as to diagnose and resolve application issues to keep their businesses and services up and running. Nearly All Network Traffic is Encrypted With TLS At the same time, security and regulatory requirements have led the world to a point where nearly all traffic is encrypted end-to-end, using the industry-standard protocol known as TLS. (Transport Layer Security, the successor to SSL, is a cryptographic protocol designed to provide communications security over a computer network.) While TLS provides essential security and privacy, it also hides the actual data and details of these communications from view. This includes malicious software such as ransomware and viruses as well as application performance details such as database and API (Application Programming Interface) calls and their responses. In fact, it has been well reported that over 46% of malware now hides inside standard encrypted traffic flows. Up over 100% in just 12 months. The implication is that IT and Security teams must decrypt traffic in order to inspect it or take on significant risks, cyber and operational. More recently the industry- standard bodies released TLS version 1.3, a new version that provides much needed security enhancements, and makes it much more difficult to lawfully decrypt for inspection of that traffic. TLS 1.3 adoption is beginning to take off and is expected to be universally employed by 2025. Traditional Decryption Solutions are Falling Short Traditionally, solution providers of security and application inspection services relied on three decryption methods. The first decryption method, Passive Intercept, was the simplest and least disruptive but became obsolete with TLS 1.3. The other two decryption methods, Man-in-the- Middle and Reverse-Proxy based decryption, have a growing list of traffic that cannot be decrypted and have rising performance and operational challenges due to modern computer, network, and security architectures. The result? For the enterprises: Reduced product visibility equals increased risk and the need for compensating controls and systems. Existing investments and their supporting policies, procedures, and staff are facing end of life.

In July 2022 the Company announced decryption success on the latest version of Hive ransomware in an attack involving a large public school district. Nubeva's system was able to successfully decrypt every byte of encrypted data. In June 2022 the Company announced success in two live ransomware attacks by Conti and a new version of REvil. The Company's Ransomware Reversal solution successfully captured keys and decrypted the variants to recover data, working as promised. In one case, Nubeva was deployed AFTER an attack to provide containment of further encryption and protected against re-encryption during data recovery from backups. This defined a new use-case that Ransomware Reversal can provide significant value after an attack, and Nubeva will be explore the selling opportunity that this represents in the coming quarters. Nubeva is bound to confidentiality to any further disclosure of details on these events. In May 2022 the Company expanded efforts to help Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) firms better protect themselves from ransomware attacks. Based on industry-specific feedback and strong early adoption, the company is increasing its focus on the AEC as there is a clear need and fit for the new breakthrough solution across the entire industry. 5

the Company announced decryption success on the latest version of Hive ransomware in an attack involving a large public school district. Nubeva's system was able to successfully decrypt every byte of encrypted data. In June 2022 the Company announced success in two live ransomware attacks by Conti and a new version of REvil. The Company's Ransomware Reversal solution successfully captured keys and decrypted the variants to recover data, working as promised. In one case, Nubeva was deployed AFTER an attack to provide containment of further encryption and protected against re-encryption during data recovery from backups. This defined a new use-case that Ransomware Reversal can provide significant value after an attack, and Nubeva will be explore the selling opportunity that this represents in the coming quarters. Nubeva is bound to confidentiality to any further disclosure of details on these events.

In May 2022 the Company expanded efforts to help Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) firms better protect themselves from ransomware attacks. Based on industry-specific feedback and strong early adoption, the company is increasing its focus on the AEC as there is a clear need and fit for the new breakthrough solution across the entire industry. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

