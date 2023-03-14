NUBURU Appoints Dr. Matthew Philpott as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer

Experienced laser industry veteran takes the helm to lead NUBURU’s growth plans

NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced the executive appointment of Dr. Matthew Philpott as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. Dr. Philpott will oversee all aspects of marketing and sales. He will lead the team to further develop NUBURU’s product roadmap and to accelerate market penetration across all segments.

“We are excited to welcome Matthew as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer as he brings a proven track record of globally-coordinated, exponential growth and a vision for customer success which addresses the full customer experience from process development to mass production,” said Dr. Mark Zediker, CEO and Co-Founder of NUBURU. “Matthew will help drive our ambitious growth plans and accelerate NUBURU’s commercial efforts.”

“NUBURU’s technology is critically important today as mass production inherently demands zero rework, and a stable process-window which can easily be adopted to unpredicted production challenges,” said Dr. Philpott. “Customers demand parts per million yields, not simply a best effort. As NUBURU’s blue lasers offer precision, speed, near defect-free and a multi-emitter redundancy that is unmatched by current state of the art solutions, the timing is perfect for the blue solution from NUBURU. I could not be more honored to join NUBURU’s executive team at such a pivotal time.”

Dr. Philpott brings over 20 years of laser industry experience from Coherent Corp. where he was most recently the Director of Global Business Development. At Coherent, Dr. Philpott led a multinational electric vehicle welding team, taking Coherent from a new entrant to being a globally recognized top supplier for battery and EV production. Dr. Philpott holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Furman University and a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the University of Washington.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing.

