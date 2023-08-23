Former National Security Advisor Joins NUBURU’s Board of Directors to Bolster Strategic and Commercial Development with Vast Defense Expertise

NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced the appointment of former National Security Advisor John Bolton to its board of directors, effective August 22, 2023. In his new position, Bolton will provide valuable strategic insight to NUBURU to support the Company’s efforts to expand its presence in the defense, energy, and aerospace markets as well as provide guidance on the impact of international relations and regulations on NUBURU’s business and customer base.

John Bolton is an attorney, diplomat, consultant and political commentator. He was the National Security Advisor to former President Donald Trump and served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 to 2006. He has spent many years of his career in public service and held high-level positions in the Administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush. As an attorney, Ambassador Bolton was in private practice in Washington, DC from 1974 to 2018, except when he was in government service. He graduated with a BA, summa cum laude, from Yale College and received his JD from Yale Law School.

“John’s appointment is an invaluable addition to our board as we expand NUBURU’s presence in the energy and defense industries,” said Mark Zediker, NUBURU’s co-founder, CEO and director. “Through his extensive defense and diplomacy background, John will contribute key insights to inform NUBURU’s strategic presence in the defense and energy markets. We look forward to his many valuable contributions to come.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bolton said: “NUBURU’s innovative technology is at the forefront of disrupting the metal machining and processing industry with its high-performance blue lasers. I see great potential for this innovative and proven technology to become further embedded in the energy and defense industries, and I look forward to helping establish the company as a key player in this sector.”

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. (NYSEAM: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net.

