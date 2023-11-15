Company to Deliver a BL-250 for Next-Generation 3C Device Manufacturing – Enabling New Product Designs, Increasing Throughput and Enhancing Sustainability

NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced it has been awarded a purchase order from a best in class, multinational electronics manufacturer with manufacturing capabilities across Asia, Latin America, Europe and the U.S., to supply a BL-250 for next-generation computers, consumer electronics and communication (3C) device manufacturing. NUBURU’s transformational blue laser technology will be utilized in a research and development capacity to demonstrate the integration of its laser welding capabilities as an alternative to conventional soldering manufacturing techniques.

Brian Knaley, CEO of NUBURU commented: “We are excited to deliver our industry disrupting blue laser technology to further enhance our partner’s manufacturing capabilities. By integrating our modular manufacturing solutions, we provide customers with the means for increased scalability and ability to produce more durable products. We look forward to the continued market adoption of our BL product line, as the increasing demand for innovative capabilities and green manufacturing alternatives continues to accelerate.”

Laser joining in its current state faces significant challenges rooted in energy-intensive soldering practices, resulting in inefficiencies and constraints on the precision and reliability of precise metal fabrication. By integrating NUBURU’s patented BL-250 product, current manufacturing capabilities are expanded to enable new product designs, increase manufacturing throughput, enhance the overall sustainability of manufacturing, and achieving ROHS compliance by eliminating lead-based solders.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. (NYSEAM: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

