NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced that Japan Laser Company (JLC), its distributor in Japan, has installed a state of the art NUBURU BL250 BlueScan system in the JLC Osaka office. The BL250 BlueScan system will be used to demonstrate micro welding and wire stripping to strategic electronic and medical device customers in the Japanese market.

NUBURU's BL250 BlueScan system sets a new standard in high-power blue laser technology by optimizing beam quality through innovative engineering. By minimizing the beam parameter product (BPP), the BL250 BlueScan system achieves maximum brightness, which is essential for efficient laser performance. Its unique approach involves actively aligned micro-optics to circularize and collimate the output of individual diodes, preserving the BPP and creating a high-power beam. This design contrasts with linear diode arrays, which suffer from increased BPP and reduced brightness. NUBURU's technology ensures higher power density, resulting in faster processing speeds and deeper weld penetration, enhancing overall performance in industrial applications.

Akira Morohashi, General Manager, Sales at JLC, commented: “We look forward to demonstrating the BL Series laser. The ability to deliver the blue wavelength beam through a scan head is unique and enables many micro welding and wire stripping applications. Japan Laser Company has already installed NUBURU's BL250 BlueScan system and intends to demonstrate the technology to many customers over the next few months.”

Japan's electronic and medical device market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for innovative healthcare solutions. The medical device market in Japan is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% from 2022 to 2027, reaching approximately USD 282.11 billion by 2027. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the growing emphasis on early diagnosis and treatment are expected to fuel this growth.i In 2023, the Japanese market for medical devices was valued at around USD 29.7 billion and is expected to continue growing as the adoption of digital health technologies and AI-enabled devices increases.ii iii

NUBURU's cutting-edge technology could resonate well with Japan's tech-savvy population. NUBURU's blue lasers offer the highest brightness available, enabling effective use with Galvo scanners and delivering superior results in welding, soldering, and additive manufacturing of various metals – including copper, gold, aluminum, nickel, and stainless steel, as well as joining dissimilar metals. NUBURU's all-semiconductor construction and proprietary chip-based design ensure greater stability, reliability, and operating efficiency than other laser types.

Brain Knaley, CEO of NUBURU, commented: "NUBURU's first BL installation at the Osaka office of Japan Laser Company could open up numerous opportunities in Japan's electronics, medical device, and general manufacturing industries. As JLC demonstrates the unique benefits of higher yields and greater uptime and reliability when welding copper and aluminum and stripping wire with blue wavelength to its customers, we expect numerous additional opportunities to unfold in the Japanese market." Mr. Knaley continued, "NUBURU's presence in Japan could facilitate closer collaboration with JLC's customers, potentially leading to improvements in cost-efficiency, technology, and supply chain logistics, further solidifying our Company's position as a leader in blue laser innovation."

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum, and other industrially essential metals. NUBURU's industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including relating to its partnership with GE Additive. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: anticipated benefits associated with laser-based additive manufacturing. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by NUBURU and its management, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to continue to meet the security exchange's listing standards; (2) failure to achieve expectations regarding its product development and pipeline; (3) the inability to access sufficient capital to operate as anticipated, whether from Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC or other sources; (4) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that NUBURU may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (7) volatility in the financial system and markets caused by geopolitical and economic factors; (8) failing to realize benefits from the partnership with GE Additive; and (9) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in NUBURU's most recent periodic report on Form 10-K or Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expected results. NUBURU assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

