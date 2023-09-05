NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following industry and investor events in September:

FABTECH Expo Chicago

Date: September 11, 2023

Location: Chicago, IL

Event Details: FABTECH Expo Chicago is a convenient ‘one-stop shop’ venue featuring world-class suppliers to discover new solutions to all metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing needs. Mark Zediker, NUBURU’s CEO, Co-Founder and Director, will be attending and connecting one-on-one with media in attendance on Monday, September 11, 2023. For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Mark, please contact BURU@gateway-grp.com.

The Battery Show

Date: September 12-14, 2023

Location: Virtual

Event Details: The Battery Show brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. Andrew Dodd, NUBURU’s Vice President of Global Sales, will be virtually connecting one-on-one with media attending the Battery Show. NUBURU will be exhibiting at The Battery Show’s digital exhibit hall, Hall D. For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Andrew, please visit the Hall D Digital Guide.

Northland Capital Markets 2023 Institutional Investor Conference

Date: September 19, 2023

Location: Virtual

Event Details: Northland’s 2023 Institutional Investor Conference brings together leaders, investors, and its own professionals to discuss trends, perspective and opportunities across a broad range of market sectors, providing a full program of 1x1 and small group investor meetings. Mark Zediker, CEO, Co-Founder and Director, and Brian Knaley, CFO, will be hosting one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the Northland Capital Markets 2023 Institutional Investor Conference, to be held virtually on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. For those interested in arranging a meeting with NUBURU management, please contact your Northland representative. The presentation materials utilized during the investor conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of NUBURU's website at www.nuburu.net.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. (NYSEAM: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905557782/en/