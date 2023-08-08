By Josh Beckerman

Nuburu shares rose 30%, to 75 cents, Tuesday as the company said it was awarded a National Aeronautics and Space Administration contract.

Volume was more than 74.2 million shares, compared with a 65-day average of 176,541.

The company will demonstrate the feasibility of power beaming in space using its blue laser technology. Nuburu is developing a system intended to mitigate the high costs of transporting copper or aluminum wires.

