NUCANA : UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - Form 6-K

NUCANA PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) £ £ £ £ Research and development expenses (7,386 ) (8,971 ) (23,238 ) (26,200 ) Administrative expenses (1,715 ) (2,277 ) (5,756 ) (6,456 ) Net foreign exchange gains 2,912 1,274 7,120 488 Operating loss (6,189 ) (9,974 ) (21,874 ) (32,168 ) Finance income 216 22 380 81 Loss before tax (5,973 ) (9,952 ) (21,494 ) (32,087 ) Income tax credit 3 1,445 1,911 4,672 5,198 Loss for the period (4,528 ) (8,041 ) (16,822 ) (26,889 ) Basic and diluted loss per share 4 (0.09 ) (0.15 ) (0.32 ) (0.52 ) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

NUCANA PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) £ £ £ £ Loss for the period (4,528 ) (8,041 ) (16,822 ) (26,889 ) Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 52 10 108 6 Other comprehensive income for the period 52 10 108 6 Total comprehensive loss for the period (4,476 ) (8,031 ) (16,714 ) (26,883 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (4,476 ) (8,031 ) (16,714 ) (26,883 ) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 2

NUCANA PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in thousands) Notes £ £ Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 5 2,512 2,410 Property, plant and equipment 969 851 Deferred tax asset 3 95 60 Other non-current assets 6 2,655 2,540 6,231 5,861 Current assets Prepayments, accrued income and other receivables 7,052 4,161 Current income tax receivable 3 4,622 7,188 Cash and cash equivalents 7 50,752 60,264 62,426 71,613 Total assets 68,657 77,474 Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves Share capital and share premium 9 143,138 143,137 Other reserves 75,068 72,137 Accumulated deficit (165,513 ) (149,726 ) Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 52,693 65,548 Non-current liabilities Provisions 46 46 Lease liabilities 459 164 505 210 Current liabilities Trade payables 5,614 1,829 Payroll taxes and social security 166 170 Accrued expenditure 9,456 9,510 Lease liabilities 223 207 15,459 11,716 Total liabilities 15,964 11,926 Total equity and liabilities 68,657 77,474 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 3

NUCANA PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Share

capital Share

premium Own

share

reserve Share

option

reserve Foreign

currency

translation

reserve Capital

reserve Accumulated

deficit Total

equity

attributable

to equity

holders (in thousands) £ £ £ £ £ £ £ £ Balance at January 1, 2021 2,047 140,890 (339 ) 24,782 (22 ) 42,466 (110,594 ) 99,230 Loss for the period - - - - - - (26,889 ) (26,889 ) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 6 - - 6 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 6 - (26,889 ) (26,883 ) Share-based payments - - - 4,919 - - - 4,919 Exercise of share options 40 159 - (1,221 ) - - 1,203 181 Lapse of share options - - - (196 ) - - 196 - Balance at September 30, 2021 2,087 141,049 (339 ) 28,284 (16 ) 42,466 (136,084 ) 77,447 Balance at January 1, 2022 2,087 141,050 (339 ) 30,027 (17 ) 42,466 (149,726 ) 65,548 Loss for the period - - - - - - (16,822 ) (16,822 ) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 108 - - 108 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 108 - (16,822 ) (16,714 ) Share-based payments - - - 3,900 - - - 3,900 Exercise of share options 1 - - (362 ) - - 320 (41 ) Lapse of share options - - - (715 ) - - 715 - Balance at September 30, 2022 2,088 141,050 (339 ) 32,850 91 42,466 (165,513 ) 52,693 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 4

NUCANA PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (in thousands) £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period (16,822 ) (26,889 ) Adjustments for: Income tax credit (4,672 ) (5,198 ) Amortization, depreciation and loss on disposal 676 673 Finance income (380 ) (81 ) Interest expense on lease liabilities 11 15 Share-based payments 3,900 4,919 Net foreign exchange gains (7,233 ) (533 ) (24,520 ) (27,094 ) Movements in working capital: Increase in prepayments, accrued income and other receivables (2,758 ) (497 ) Increase in trade payables 3,785 1,634 (Decrease) increase in payroll taxes, social security and accrued expenditure (101 ) 2,333 Movements in working capital 926 3,470 Cash used in operations (23,594 ) (23,624 ) Net income tax received 7,220 9,888 Net cash used in operating activities (16,374 ) (13,736 ) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 368 79 Payments for property, plant and equipment (12 ) (43 ) Payments for intangible assets (396 ) (537 ) Payments for other non-current assets - (2,597 ) Net cash used in investing activities (40 ) (3,098 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments for lease liabilities (189 ) (222 ) Proceeds from issue of share capital 1 198 Net cash used in financing activities (188 ) (24 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (16,602 ) (16,858 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 60,264 87,356 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7,090 529 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 50,752 71,027 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 5

NUCANA PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. General information NuCana plc ("NuCana" or the "Company") is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of new medicines to treat patients with cancer. NuCana is harnessing the power of phosphoramidate chemistry to generate new medicines called ProTides. These compounds have the potential to improve cancer treatment by enhancing the efficacy and safety of several current standards of care. The Company has ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and has been listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") since October 2, 2017. The Company is incorporated in England and Wales and domiciled in the United Kingdom. The Company's registered office is located at 77/78 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6AF, United Kingdom and its principal place of business is located at 3 Lochside Way, Edinburgh, EH12 9DT, United Kingdom. The Company has three wholly owned subsidiaries, NuCana, Inc., NuCana Limited and NuCana BioMed Trustee Company Limited (together referred to as the "Group"). The financial information presented in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements does not constitute the Group's statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the U.K. Companies Act 2006. The Group's statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021 have been reported on by the Company's auditor and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report, and (iii) did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. 2. Significant accounting policies Basis of preparation The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements") for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34"). The significant accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the preparation of the financial statements are consistent with those applied in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. No new standards, amendments or interpretations have had an impact on the financial statements for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Group at September 30, 2022. The financial statements are presented in pounds sterling, which is also the Company's functional currency. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand, except where otherwise indicated. The financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. In the opinion of management, these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include all normal recurring adjustments necessary for a fair statement of the results of operations, financial position and cash flows. The results of operations for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results that can be expected for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. Going concern In common with many companies in the biopharmaceutical sector, the Company incurs significant expenditure in its early years as it researches and develops its potential products for market. The Company's board of directors, having reviewed the operating budgets and development plans for the 15 month period to December 31, 2023, considers that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operation for the foreseeable future. The board of directors is therefore satisfied that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements. The Company believes that its cash and cash equivalents of £50.8 million at September 30, 2022 will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan for at least the next 12 months. As the Company continues to incur losses, the transition to profitability is dependent upon the successful development, approval and commercialization of its product candidates and achieving a level of revenues adequate to support its cost structure. The Company may never achieve profitability, and unless and until it does, it will continue to need to raise additional capital. There can be no assurances, however, that additional funding will be available on acceptable terms. 6

COVID-19 The Company continues to evaluate and assess the impact of COVID-19 on its operations and believes if there is a resurgence in COVID-19 that this would potentially cause some delays to the timing and progress of its clinical trials. COVID-19 has had no impact on the judgements and estimates used in the preparation of these financial statements. Judgements and estimates The accounting estimates and judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts included within these financial statements were the same as those that applied to the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. 3. Income tax For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) £ £ £ £ Current tax: In respect of current period U.K. 1,404 1,845 4,619 5,139 In respect of current period U.S. - - (1 ) - In respect of prior period U.K. 35 70 35 70 1,439 1,915 4,653 5,209 Deferred tax: In respect of current period U.S. 6 (4 ) 19 (11 ) In respect of prior period U.S. - - - - Income tax credit 1,445 1,911 4,672 5,198 The income tax credit primarily represents the U.K. research and development tax credit. In the United Kingdom, the Company is able to surrender some of its trading losses for a cash rebate of up to 33.35% of expenditure related to eligible research and development projects. September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in thousands) £ £ Current income tax receivable U.K. tax 4,619 7,185 U.S. tax 3 3 4,622 7,188 Deferred tax asset U.S. deferred tax asset 95 60 7

4. Basic and diluted loss per share For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) £ £ £ £ Loss for the period (4,528 ) (8,041 ) (16,822 ) (26,889 ) Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares 52,196 52,165 52,192 51,994 Basic and diluted loss per share (0.09 ) (0.15 ) (0.32 ) (0.52 ) Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period attributable to the equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. The potential shares issued through equity settled transactions were considered to be anti-dilutive as they would have decreased the loss per share and were therefore excluded from the calculation of diluted loss per share. 5. Intangible assets Intangible assets includes patents with a carrying value of £2.5 million as of September 30, 2022 (as of December 31, 2021: £2.3 million). During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired intangible assets with a cost of £0.4 million in relation to patents. 6. Other non-current assets September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in thousands) £ £ Other non-current assets 2,655 2,540 During 2021, the Company provided a security of €3.0 million by depositing funds with the German Regional Court of Dusseldorf ("RC Dusseldorf") to cover the legal costs of Gilead Sciences Ireland UC and Gilead Sciences GmbH in the event that the Company is unsuccessful in the final outcome of the patent infringement litigation in Germany. The extent to which the sum deposited will be reimbursed to the Company is dependent on a range of potential outcomes with respect to the patent infringement litigation in Germany, and the timing of those outcomes, which is currently indeterminable. 7. Cash and cash equivalents September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in thousands) £ £ Cash and cash equivalents 50,752 60,264 Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks with deposit maturity terms of three months or less. Cash at banks earns interest at fixed or variable rates based on the terms agreed for each account. 8. Share-based payments The Company has six share-based payment plans for employees, directors and consultants. The share options granted will be settled in equity. If the Company determines, and at its discretion, an arrangement may be made under the 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan to substitute the right to acquire shares with a cash alternative of equivalent value. Options granted under each of the six plans have a maximum life of 10 years. 8

As detailed in the table below, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, 1,497,013 share options were granted under the 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan (nine months ended September 30, 2021: 4,164,913 share options granted). Options granted under this plan will vest if the option holder remains under respective contract of employment or contract of service for the agreed vesting period. The share options granted in the period will vest over a period of up to four years. The fair values of options granted were determined using the Black-Scholes model that takes into account factors specific to the share incentive plan such as the assumption that the options are exercised at a point in time of up to two years after vesting. This has been incorporated into the measurement by means of actuarial modelling. As NuCana plc was unlisted until October 2, 2017, it is not possible to derive historical volatility from the Company's ADSs prior to October 2017. For options with an estimated life of greater than four years, the underlying expected volatility was determined by using the average of the historical volatility of similar listed entities as a proxy. Options granted with an estimated life of four years or less, have been valued using the Company's own historical volatility rates. Options granted on March 9, 2022 March 9, 2022 July 12, 2022 July 12, 2022 Vesting dates March 9, 2023 March 9, 2023 July 12, 2023 July 12, 2023 March 9, 2024 March 9, 2024 July 12, 2024 July 12, 2024 March 9, 2025 March 9, 2025 July 12, 2025 July 12, 2025 March 9, 2026 March 9, 2026 July 12, 2026 July 12, 2026 Volatility 89.32 % 95.70 % 94.05 % 103.18 % Dividend yield 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Risk-free investment rate 1.36 % 1.37 % 1.76 % 1.79 % Fair value of option at grant date £ 0.37 £ 0.53 £ 0.64 £ 0.64 Fair value of share at grant date £ 0.56 £ 0.56 £ 0.67 £ 0.67 Exercise price at date of grant £ 0.56 £ 0.04 £ 0.04 £ 0.04 Lapse date March 9, 2032 March 9, 2032 July 12, 2032 - Expected option life (years) 4.5 3.5 3.5 2.5 Number of options granted 1,020,925 95,000 275,725 105,363 For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recognized £1.2 million of share-based payment expense in the statement of operations (three months ended September 30, 2021: £1.3 million). For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recognized £3.9 million of share-based payment expense in the statement of operations (nine months ended September 30, 2021: £4.9 million). 9. Share capital and share premium September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in thousands) £ £ Share capital 2,088 2,087 Share premium 141,050 141,050 143,138 143,137 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Number (in thousands) Issued share capital comprises: Ordinary shares of £0.04 each 52,196 52,180 9